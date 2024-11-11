After The Penguin, this iconic Batman villain should get their own HBO show

HBO’s new hit series The Penguin may have seemed like an odd choice for a comic book series at first. But following the show’s extraordinary success as a thrilling crime drama in Gotham City, it is clear that Matt Revees’ The Batman has laid the foundation for even more successful spinoffs set in the world of Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight. There are already reports that Barry Keoghan’s Joker will get his own spinoff show set between The Batman Part II and Part III. (These reports have since been debunked by James Gunn himself.)

The Batman gave a terrific introduction to Colin Farrell’s villainous character, who was expanded in The Penguin along with the fabled Falcone/Maroni crime war referenced in the former. It’s clear DC has only scratched the surface of its new vision of Gotham and that there are other stories just waiting to be told on HBO. For many reasons, the best next option is a solo series centered around Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

Catwoman started out strong in The Batman

Kravitz made an exceptional first impression with her performance as Catwoman in The Batman. The film presents Selina as Carmine Falcone’s illegitimate daughter, forced to fend for herself on the streets of Gotham after Falcone murdered her mother. Though she ended up a cat burglar, Selina displayed a soft spot for “stray” souls like Bruce and her late roommate Annika, seeking her own brand of justice for the latter’s death alongside the Caped Crusader.

As she helped take down Falcone and foil the Riddler’s plans in The Batman, Catwoman turned out more as an antihero than a villain in the world of the film. She may not be as righteous as the Dark Knight, as she was initially willing to murder Falcone in her quest for vengeance. However, it would be a nice change of pace to see another Gotham vigilante like Catwoman fight for justice in their own way.

The last time audiences saw Catwoman, she was leaving Gotham after parts of it were flooded seemingly beyond repair in The Batman. The movie’s ending sets up her own adventures in the neighboring city of Blüdhaven, so DC and HBO have the chance to follow Catwoman as she tries to get by in her new home. Considering her nature as a cat burglar, Catwoman could continue robbing corrupt members of the upper class to make ends meet.

A spinoff show can build Catwoman’s world and character

Like Penguin and Batman, Catwoman was just starting out in the film as the figure fans know and love from the comics. Whether Selina remains in Blüdhaven or returns to Gotham City, a spinoff series can further develop her character, just like The Penguin did for the titular villain. It can also expand the world that she inhabits alongside Batman and Penguin.

Selina’s struggles growing up in Gotham helped illuminate the racial and social inequalities that have gone unchecked in the city for so long. As injustice continues to run rampant there in The Penguin, DC could further explore these issues through Catwoman’s eyes as she continues to navigate the criminal underworld in and outside Gotham.

A spinoff series could even show Selina further establishing herself as a hero. Though she started out as a villain in the Dark Knight’s comics, Catwoman has grown to be more of an ally of Batman and a hero in her own right. A Catwoman series could show her become more of a Robin Hood-esque vigilante as she continues to fight corruption and support members of the lower class, such as herself, making for an appealing story for modern audiences.

Catwoman can finally get the spinoff she deserves

The last solo project Catwoman had in live action is the reviled 2004 film starring Halle Berry. This comic book movie failed to stay true to the source material and was ripped to shreds by critics for its campy tone, unrealistic CGI, and illogical story, which doesn’t even stay true to the source material. DC can finally make up for this movie’s outstanding failure by giving Zoë Kravitz her own show that faithfully adapts Selina Kyle’s character from the comics.

However, Kravitz’s character shouldn’t be limited to her association with the Dark Knight, as she is more than just a part of his story. Since Catwoman’s character was introduced in 1940, DC Comics has spun off her character into her own stories several times to great success. Considering her already-immense popularity with general audiences and DC fans, Catwoman and her comic book adventures can lay the groundwork for another ratings hit for HBO.