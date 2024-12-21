The 1990s are back. Anaconda reboot coming Christmas 2025, and The Mummy heads to 2026

When in doubt, return to the 1990s for inspiration. Anaconda and The Mummy, two movies from the late 1990s, are getting reimagined into new movies. The Anaconda reboot will be released on Christmas Day 2025. Meanwhile, a new horror adaptation of The Mummy will arrive on April 17, 2026.

Let’s start with the giant snake. Jack Black and Paul Rudd are set to star in Sony’s comedy reimagining of Anaconda. Daniela Melchior will also star. Tom Gormican directs Anaconda from a screenplay he cowrote with Kevin Etten. Gormican and Etten previously collaborated on The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

1997’s Anaconda followed a team of documentarians fighting for their survival in the Amazon with the massive titular snake. Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, and Jon Voight starred in Anaconda, directed by Luis Llosa. Anaconda grossed over $136 million and spawned four sequels.

In a video announcement, Black and Rudd promised that there will be a “big f****** snake” in their movie.

ANACONDA – Jack Black and Paul Rudd Announcement

The Mummy stems from Lee Cronin, the filmmaker behind 2023’s Evil Dead Rise. Cronin will write and direct The Mummy for New Line Cinema. Blumhouse and Atomic Monster will produce along with Cronin’s Doppelgängers banner.

While plot details remain under wraps, Cronin released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on what fans can expect with this new retelling of The Mummy.