 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The 1990s are back. Anaconda reboot coming Christmas 2025, and The Mummy heads to 2026

By
A snake attacks a man in the water on the left as a man holds a woman on the right.
Sony/Universal Pictures

When in doubt, return to the 1990s for inspiration. Anaconda and The Mummy, two movies from the late 1990s, are getting reimagined into new movies. The Anaconda reboot will be released on Christmas Day 2025. Meanwhile, a new horror adaptation of The Mummy will arrive on April 17, 2026.

Let’s start with the giant snake. Jack Black and Paul Rudd are set to star in Sony’s comedy reimagining of Anaconda. Daniela Melchior will also star. Tom Gormican directs Anaconda from a screenplay he cowrote with Kevin Etten. Gormican and Etten previously collaborated on The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Recommended Videos

1997’s Anaconda followed a team of documentarians fighting for their survival in the Amazon with the massive titular snake. Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, and Jon Voight starred in Anaconda, directed by Luis Llosa. Anaconda grossed over $136 million and spawned four sequels.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

In a video announcement, Black and Rudd promised that there will be a “big f****** snake” in their movie.

ANACONDA – Jack Black and Paul Rudd Announcement

The Mummy stems from Lee Cronin, the filmmaker behind 2023’s Evil Dead Rise. Cronin will write and direct The Mummy for New Line Cinema. Blumhouse and Atomic Monster will produce along with Cronin’s Doppelgängers banner.

Related

While plot details remain under wraps, Cronin released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on what fans can expect with this new retelling of The Mummy.

“This will be unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before,” Cronin said. “I’m digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening.”

The Mummy is one of the iconic characters in the Universal Monsters franchise from the 1930s. The property later shifted from horror to an adventure movie in 1999’s The Mummy with Brendan Fraser. After three movies with Fraser, Tom Cruise starred in The Mummy reboot from 2017.

Something terrifying will be unleashed in 2026. pic.twitter.com/kjKKCMuDIQ

&mdash; Blumhouse (@blumhouse) December 20, 2024

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Stranger Things season 5 reveals episode titles, confirms 2025 release
Eleven stands in front of the camera and stares.

Stranger Things season 5 is coming next year.

Netflix has confirmed that the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will stream in 2025. Additionally, the streamer revealed season 5's titles for all eight episodes in a video announcement.

Read more
Marvel reveals 2025 Disney+ TV slate, including Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Wonder Man
Matt Murdock walks and stares while wearing glasses.

Marvel Studios unveiled its upcoming 2025 TV slate on Disney+ in a new look-ahead teaser that aired during the Agatha All Along finale. The footage included the first looks at Marvel's three live-action series in 2025: Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Wonder Man. 

First up is Daredevil: Born Again, which premieres on March 4, 2025. The series features the returns of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Cox and D'Onofrio played the same roles in Netflix's Daredevil from 2015-2018. Also returning for Born Again are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher.

Read more
Quentin Tarantino is Joker 2’s biggest fan: ‘One of the best performances I’ve ever seen’
Quentin Tarantino smiles on the right while the Joker stands on the right.

Quentin Tarantino has never been afraid to express his opinion. Tarantino's latest statement is about Joker: Folie à Deux, the much-maligned sequel. Not only did Tarantino love the movie but he cited Joaquin's Phoenix acting in Joker 2 as "one of the best performances" he's ever seen in his life.

"I really, really liked it, really. A lot. Like, tremendously, and I went to see it expecting to be impressed by the filmmaking,” Tarantino said in an interview on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast. "But I thought it was going to be an arms-length, intellectual exercise that ultimately I wouldn’t think worked like a movie, but that I would appreciate it for what it is. And I’m just nihilistic enough to kind of enjoy a movie that doesn’t quite work as a movie or that’s like a big, giant mess to some degree. And I didn’t find it an intellectual exercise. I really got caught up into it. I really liked the musical sequences."

Read more