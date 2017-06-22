New ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ sneak peek features ‘Girls Trip’ cast

Why it matters to you Apple Music's original content offerings will grow when the spinoff series premieres in August.

James Corden may not be hosting Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series, but he is still trying to make sure the spinoff of his show’s popular segment succeeds. The Late Late Show host plugged the new series on Wednesday, showing sneak peek footage from an episode with the stars of Girls Trip.

The first-look footage features the upcoming comedy’s hilarious cast, including Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish, and Regina Hall. In the Malcolm D. Lee-directed film, due out July 21, the foursome play longtime friends whose trip to New Orleans for a music festival gets very wild and crazy. Their antics in the sneak peek are pretty funny, too; as we see, they decide to help the movie’s promotion team by driving around and encouraging passersby to see it in creative ways — from shouting in bullhorns to shooting T-shirts out of their car with a cannon.

The actresses are just four of the many stars that will appear on the Carpool Karaoke: The Series once it premieres. The celebrity-filled episodes will feature big names from different arenas, such as acting, music, sports, and comedy. The list of guests includes Corden, Will Smith, Ariana Grande, Metallica, Shaquille O’Neal, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Michael Strahan, John Cena, Seth MacFarlane, and more. We anticipate a lot of the usual singing and unexpected conversations, just as we saw in the new clip.

The upcoming series is part of Apple Music’s push into original content, and it follows in the wake of the streaming service’s first TV series, Planet of the Apps, which premiered on June 6. Carpool Karaoke: The Series was originally expected to premiere in April, but the launch was ultimately delayed. The show is now on track for an August debut.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73 for Apple Music. Corden created the spinoff along with Ben Winston, and the two serve as executive producers alongside Eric Pankowski, who is also the showrunner. Instead of Corden hosting, different celebrities will rotate in.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series hits Apple Music on August 8.