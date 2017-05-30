Apple finally reveals ‘Carpool Karaoke’ debut date after delay

Why it matters to you If you're an Apple Music subscriber, the new content will give you a little more for your money.

Apple has finally set the date for the launch of its Carpool Karaoke show.

The in-car, A-list celebrity sing-along made famous by James Corden on The Late Late Show will be available to Apple Music subscribers starting August 8, the tech giant revealed on Tuesday.

The weekly show is set to feature a slew of famous folks from the world of music, television, film, sports, and pop culture “buckling up and belting out their favorite songs for a road trip filled with comedy, conversation and music.”

So who exactly can viewers expect to see across the 16 original episodes of the debut season? According to Apple, celebrity pairings will include Will Smith and James Corden; Miley, Noah, Billy Ray and the entire Cyrus family; Shakira and Trevor Noah; Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams; Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith; John Legend, Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson; LeBron James and James Corden; and “many more.”

Apple released a Carpool Karaoke teaser (above) in February ahead of an expected April launch, but it was postponed for reasons unknown.

Corden and director/producer Ben Winston created the format, with the very first effort featuring Corden and the late George Michael in a sketch aired by the BBC back in 2011.

Talking about The Late Late Show‘s success with Carpool last year, Corden said, “It’s the interviews that I’m most proud of. Because the question is, what makes a good interview? Seeing someone in a way that you’ve never seen them before — finding something out about someone that you’ve never known before. And I feel like when I watch the interviews that we’ve done in cars with people, I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ve never seen the Red Hot Chili Peppers like that before,’ or, ‘I’ve never seen Elton John like that before.’ That’s it.”

Carpool will also continue to appear as part of The Late Late Show on CBS.