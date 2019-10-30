The bundling has begun. Hailee Steinfeld, star of the Apple TV+ original Dickinson, has just dropped the details on a new Apple TV+ bundle. Students who are on the $5 per month Apple Music plan will get Apple’s streaming video service for free.

The announcement was made on Steinfeld’s Instagram account, and was first spotted by 9to5Mac. Apple’s official Instagram account later reposted the video, however, there are no official details regarding the discount on Apple’s website.

The bundle deal comes at an interesting time for Apple. Recent reports have suggested that the company is in the midst of trying to create mega-bundles for its services and that some record labels are uneasy with these plans. The new student bundle could be Apple’s way of testing the waters on a limited basis. Apple Music student plans are for individuals, while a paid Apple TV+ plan will allow up to six different family members on a single account. It’s unknown yet whether the bundled Apple TV+ student subscription will include these additional user profiles.

Student bundling isn’t limited to Apple services. Spotify and Hulu have been offering a similar deal for students for some time. Spotify student accounts are entitled to a free ad-supported Hulu account for $5 per month. That Hulu account also comes with access to Showtime, making for a very attractive deal.

Apple TV+ launches November 1. In addition to Steinfeld’s Dickinson, the streaming service is expected to offer several other original productions including See, The Morning Show, and Oprah’s Book Club. It’s a tiny collection when compared to the massive libraries of movies and shows available on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu, which explains why Apple is so keen to get the service into as many households as possible.

Apple is offering Apple TV+ free for one year when you buy an eligible Apple product like an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV, or a Mac. It’s also ensuring that even those who don’t own Apple products will be able to stream from the service if they wish. Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, and select Amazon Fire TV devices all have access to the Apple TV app, which is the exclusive home of Apple TV+, whether you’re on an Apple device or not.

