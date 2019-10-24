There’s nothing quite like a deadline to get things moving. With one week to go before the official launch of Apple TV+, Apple added its TV app to Amazon’s Fire TV platform. Available starting October 24 for both the Fire TV Stick (second generation) and Fire TV Stick 4K, the Apple TV app will also be making its way to other Fire TV devices in the coming weeks.

Apple’s TV app gives users access to a single environment in which they can stream video content from a wide variety of sources, including any previous iTunes purchases stored in iCloud. But the biggest reason Apple has to put its TV app on as many devices as possible is that it’s the exclusive home of Apple TV+, the company’s soon-to-launch $5 per month video streaming service.

Apple TV+ needs all of the potential eyeballs it can get. It launches into a video streaming market that is already fiercely competitive and getting hotter each month. With Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Sling TV, and dozens of other subscription services vying for consumers’ dollars, it will be interesting to see how much of a dent Apple can make. Not only will the service have limited content at launch, but Disney+ will be hot on its heels when it debuts on November 12.

Apple previously announced that it would roll out the TV app for many of the biggest streaming device platforms, including smart TVs from LG, Vizio, and others. So far, (in addition to Apple’s own devices) those platforms include select Samsung smart TVs, which also received AirPlay 2 support, Roku devices, and computers with modern web browsers. The addition of Fire TV streamers is a big milestone toward making the TV app accessible to everyone.

Fire TV Stick (second generation) and Fire TV Stick 4K customers will be able to download the app starting today in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and India. Fire TV Basic Edition customers in over 50 countries can also find the Apple TV app in the Amazon Appstore on their Fire TV. Fire TV Cube (first and second generation), Fire TV (third generation pendant design), Toshiba and Insignia Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Nebula soundbar will all get the Apple TV app “soon,” however, Fire TV (first and second generation) and Fire TV Stick (first generation) won’t be getting it.

