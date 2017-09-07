Hulu and Spotify help college students procrastinate with a new partnership

Why it matters to you Want to have your cake and eat it too? If you're a college student, Hulu and Spotify are letting you do just that.

If giving your child-turned-college-student a music or movie-streaming service subscription just seems too encouraging of non-academic behaviors, fret not. Those services are just gifting themselves instead. Capitalizing upon the college kids’ penchant for procrastination are Spotify and Hulu, who have partnered to offer American students “the perfect streaming entertainment bundle.” If, of course, “perfect” is now a euphemism for “dangerous to grades.”

Starting on September 7, students can sign up for Spotify Premium for Students and get Hulu as part of the deal. That means that for one subscription plan of $5 a month, the nation’s young academic minds can find new ways to multitask while doing their reading or completing their assignments.

“In bringing Spotify and Hulu together, we’re now able to offer students — both the millions already on Spotify Premium, and those who are new to Spotify — access to the world’s best music, TV and movie content in the simplest possible way,” said Alex Norstrom, chief premium business officer at Spotify. “We’re very excited to be partnering with Hulu — a like-minded company which is as focused as we are on delivering the very best in high quality streaming content.”

Both new and existing Spotify student subscribers can take advantage of the new partnership, which promises access to Hulu’s Limited Commercials plan. This collaboration marks the first time Spotify has ever worked alongside a TV and movie service, though if this proves successful, it might not be the last.

“We are proud to announce Spotify as our newest strategic partner — they’re an iconic brand in music streaming and a proven leader in reaching and engaging young consumers,” said Tim Connolly, senior vice president and head of distribution and partnerships at Hulu. “By bundling our enormous catalogs of content together in a single, highly compelling offer, we’re making it easier for people to enjoy all of the TV and music they love, whenever and wherever they want.”

So if you are an undergrad at a U.S. Title IV-accredited U.S.-based college or university, head over to Spotify’s student website to learn more about the latest partnership and eligibility requirements, and of course, to sign up.