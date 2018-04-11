Spotify and Hulu’s bundled subscription is no longer just for students

Share

Last year, Spotify and Hulu announced that the two companies were partnering to offer students a single subscription for both services that cost just $5 per month — less than a normal subscription to either service normally costs. This bundle turned out to be a hit among students, but left non-students wondering where their bundle was. Today, Spotify and Hulu announced that the bundle subscriptions will soon be available to all, just at a higher price.

“Based on the outstanding performance of the Spotify and Hulu student package, it’s clear that consumers love to combine their music and television experiences together,” Hulu senior vice president and head of distribution and partnerships Tim Connolly said in a statement. “Hulu and Spotify are brands that are defining how fans connect with entertainment in the future, and we are excited to expand our partnership to bring this combined package to all existing and new Spotify Premium subscribers.”

The new bundle will cost $13 dollars per month, or $5 less than subscribing to both services would normally cost you. This will get you a standard Spotify Premium subscription, which normally costs $10 per month, and Hulu’s’ Limited Commercials plan, which usually goes for $8 per month. For the time being, there doesn’t seem to be a way to bundle any of Hulu’s other plans, like the No Commercials plan, or Hulu with Live TV.

Even with just the Limited Commercials plan, Hulu offers more than 75,000 TV shows and movies, both new and old. Alongside next-day airings of popular current TV shows, Hulu has its fair share of hit original series, including The Handmaid’s Tale, The Looming Tower and Marvel’s Runaways.

The official name for the service seems to be Spotify Premium, now with Hulu, and will arrive this summer. To give you a taste of both services, Hulu’s Limited Commercials plan will be available to eligible Spotify subscribers for $1 per month for three months.

If you’re interested in learning more before the bundle launches this summer, there is a new section on the Spotify website explaining the bundle. If you’re not sure that Hulu is the right streaming service for you, be sure to check our comparisons of the most popular live TV streaming services and the best on-demand streaming services.