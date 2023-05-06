 Skip to main content
Apple TV has quietly been on board the FAST train all this time

Apple TV, insofar as the name is concerned, is a bit of a mess. It’s hardware — the Apple TV 4K box is still the best streaming hardware you can buy. It’s a streaming service unto itself — Apple TV+ is Apple’s take on HBO. And its software — tvOS technically is the name of the operating system, but there’s also a “TV” app … on Apple TV.

The Apple TV app itself also is, shall we say, a bit busy. It’s home not just to Apple TV+, but also to exclusive sports like MLS Season Pass and Friday Night Baseball. And if you’ve ever bought a movie or show from Apple, you’ll find them there, too. And if you’re signed in to another streaming app that plays nice with Apple’s TV app — and there are a lot of them — you’ll find that content in there, too.

The Apple TV app on Apple TV.
The Apple TV app is, shall we say, busy — trying to be the one place to find all the things. Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

The idea is that the Apple TV app is the one app to rule them all. Whether that’s a good idea or threatens to cause seizures is another matter for another time. But it’s also fairly easy to envision a world in which the TV app gets even more complicated, by way of FAST services.

For the uninitiated — and there’s a pretty good chance you’ve actually already experienced FAST services, even if you didn’t realize it — FAST stands for free ad-supported television. In other words, you pay nothing for all kinds of shows and movies. Some are great and are names you know. Others may be more obscure and were born from the edges of internet video. Various companies and rights owners package them up, sell ads against them, and serve ’em up for you, for free. It’s not a bad deal, really, and it seems like every major company has a FAST service.

Where things have really started to get interesting is how those services and channels are provided. Apps (or services) like Tubi, Pluto, and the Roku Channel package individual channels quite nicely in one place, and that’s fine. But there’s still a barrier to entry there — you have to download the app in the first place.

A couple of platforms have cut out the middleman. Amazon Fire TV and Google TV have integrated hundreds of free channels into their live guides. You don’t have to download a thing. Same for Roku with The Roku Channel, which it also makes available on other platforms.

Streaming apps that can be connected to Apple TV.
Dozens of other apps can be integrated into the TV app on Apple TV. Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

That brings us back to Apple TV. (The app. On the platform. Though not necessarily the hardware.) There are a lot of eyeballs on FAST services. Paramount’s Pluto, for example, has 80 million monthly active users as of the first quarter of 2023. Fox’s Tubi isn’t far behind. Roku says The Roku Channel “reached U.S. households with an estimated 100 million people.” Google and Amazon are doing their part to get a share of those eyeballs, in addition to just giving their customers more to watch.

And Apple already has a way to integrate dozens of services — including a number of FAST services — into the TV app. Pluto is one. Tubi is another. The same goes for Plex, which in addition to being a home server for streaming files locally also includes a lot of free channels. Integrate the apps and you’ll see show and movie results when you search the Apple TV app.

Connect other apps to Apple TV.
Pluto TV, Tubi, and Plex are just three FAST apps that can be integrated into Apple TV. Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

That’s not quite the same as having live guides, though, putting the free content front and center the way Amazon and Google are doing. (That’s where lines blur between FAST and AVOD and linear-esque channels, which really just conflates things even further.)

Unknown is what Apple gets out of any of this. Does it get a cut of the ad revenue? (As presumably Google and Amazon are doing?) Or is it just getting more data about what folks are watching, and where they’re watching it?

So maybe the question is just a matter of how direct Apple wants to be in its presentation — and whether it can squeeze out a few more bucks in the process.

What is Pluto TV: channels, where to get it, and more
Pluto TV channel guide on a TV screen.

With so many streaming services to choose from, keeping track of which TV shows, movies, and channels are available where you can find them can be overwhelming, if not impossible. Even if popular services like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video pique your interest, they can also leave a massive dent in your wallet, especially if you plan to subscribe to more than one, as most people do when they decide to cut the cable cord. 

Pluto TV, on the other hand, isn't Netflix or Hulu -- it's free.
Looking for a movie?

Read more
Apple TV+ tips and tricks: 8 ways to enhance your TV time
The Apple TV Plus home screen with Black Bird.

Apple TV+ is a hugely popular $5 per month service that is easy to use and continues to pump out shows and movies for all ages and interests. It has more than proven its mettle with massive awards wins and nominations at both the Academy Awards and the Primetime Emmys for success stories such as CODA, Ted Lasso, and Severance.

But whether you're new to the service beyond just the programming, there’s a lot Apple TV and its app can do that new users (and even some experienced viewers) may not know about. For the optimum experience, here are some of the Apple TV Plus tips and tricks that every viewer should know!

Read more
New Siri remote for Apple TV could be easier to find with an embedded AirTag
The Siri Remote in someone's hand.

Buried deep inside the code for Apple's latest mobile software -- iOS 16 -- is a reference to "SiriRemote4" and "WirelessRemoteFirmware.4," according to MacRumors, which noted the discovery made by a contributor at AppleDB, an online database of Apple software and devices. Given that all previous Siri remotes (the two original touchpad editions, plus the newest silver model) have been accounted for through other references like "SiriRemote3," the conclusion is that Apple is readying a fourth generation of this device.

Why is the the reference in a beta of iOS, when the Apple TV runs tvOS? On the one hand, it could simply be that Apple needs to keep its mobile remote functionality (which is now embedded in an iPhone's Control Center) up to date with whatever features a new remote might offer. Or, it could be because Apple is planning to add a feature to the next Apple TV remote that would require (or at least benefit from) an iPhone. And that feature could be a detailed Find My function, courtesy of Apple's AirTag technology.

Read more