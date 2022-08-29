Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

T-Mobile today announced that it’s giving subscribers to its most expensive mobile plan a free subscription to Apple TV+, which normally costs $60 a year. Those who are subscribed to the Magenta Max plan — which costs $85 a month for a single line — will get Apple’s streaming service for free. If you’ve got T-Mobile’s Magenta plan, which costs $70 a month for one line, you’ll get six months of Apple TV+ for free.

The perk takes effect on August 31, 2022.

There’s a slight catch, of course. The full deal is only good for the first year. After that, you’ll be charged $5 a month for Apple TV+, just like everyone else.

If you already have an Apple TV+ subscription, you’ll still be able to take advantage of this deal. T-Mobile says that once you redeem this perk, the clock starts ticking. Once the year of free service is up, Apple’s billing will kick back in.

In other words, there aren’t a lot of reasons not to take advantage of this.

More on Apple TV+

“Magenta MAX customers love streaming. So of course, we’re giving them more of what they love, because that’s just what the Un-carrier does,” T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said in a press release. “It’s moves like this — giving customers more without asking more from them — that have made T-Mobile the value leader in wireless. Now, with America’s most-awarded 5G network, T-Mobile customers don’t have to choose between the best value and a great network.”

This isn’t the only streaming perk T-Mobile’s top customers have at their disposal. The carrier also picks up the tab for a Netflix Basic plan ($10 a month for standard definition on a single device) or Standard Netflix ($15.50 for HD on two devices) for free as part of the “Netflix on Us” bonus.

For more details, check out T-Mobile’s site.

Editors' Recommendations