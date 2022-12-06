 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Apple Music Sing brings karaoke singalongs to iPhones, Apple TV

Derek Malcolm
By

Apple wants you to sing like everyone’s listening with its new Apple Music Sing feature, a karaoke mode that works with the music streaming service’s popular lyrics experience.

Apple Music Sing.
Apple

Available later this month on iPhone (11 and later), iPads (third-gen and later), and the 2022 model of Apple TV 4K (not earlier models, for some reason) to really max out the karaoke experience in living rooms, Apple Music Sing will be incorporated right into the Apple Music app, giving you the option to use a slider to control the volume of the vocals in Apple Music’s song library so you can sing along. With the slider, you can tweak the volume to either blend your voice with the singer’s or drop them out completely to go solo. Background vocals are also viewable independently from the main vocals for budding backup singers to follow more easily, and a Duet view separates multiple singers’ lyrics on opposite sides of the screen.

Using the feature is pretty straightforward. Just go into the Apple Music app’s lyrics view where you’ll see a microphone icon that you can tap to will show the volume of the vocal track — which Apple says is separated using machine learning to isolate the vocal and deliver the lyrics in real-time. Apple Music then highlights the lyrics being sung with “precise timing.”

Related
Apple Music Sing with lyrics on an iPhone.
Apple

Apple also is planning on launching a series of more than 50 dedicated Sing playlists with titles such as “Epic Choruses,” “Festive Favorites,” “Iconic Duets,” and “Party Anthems.”

“Apple Music’s lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service,” Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, Oliver Schusser, said in a press release. “We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favorite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It’s really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it.”

The announcement follows on the heels of Apple’s year-end roundup of the year’s most listened-to music with its Apple Music Replay 2022, which was somewhat eclipsed by rival Spotify’s own Spotify Wrapped 2022 list and, even more so, by the weird and wonderful Instafest app, which allows music fans to tap into their Spotify music data to create fun Coachella-style festival posters featuring all their favorite acts.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
I thought iOS 16 would ruin my iPhone 8, but it shocked me
The iPhone 8 with the iOS 16 lockscreen.
Sunbird looks like the iMessage for Android app you’ve been waiting for
Sunbird Android app screenshots.
I still love my iPhone 14 Pro, but not for the reason I expected
Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro held in hand with a wooden gate in the background
Spotify Wrapped 2022: what it is and how to view it
Spotify Wrapped 2022.
The most innovative TV tech of 2022
QD-OLED panel technology
The most innovative tech products of 2022
Most innovative products of 2022
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (December 2022)
The cast of the Netflix movie The Old Guard.
The best movies on Disney+ right now (December 2022)
Rodrick in Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.
The best family movies on Netflix right now (December 2022)
A happy moment from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.
The best TVs of 2022: our favorites from Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
LG G2 OLED TV
These are the wireless earbuds I’m taking on a beach vacation
Woman by pool with Apple AirPods earbuds and an e-reader.
The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now (December 2022)
Anthony Molina looking intense in a scene from Three Pines on Amazon Prime Video.