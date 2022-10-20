In Back to the Future Part II, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), and Jennifer Parker (Elisabeth Shue) travel to the future to prevent Marty Jr. from going to prison. They arrive in the future on October 21, 2015. Fans now recognize October 21 as “Back to the Future Day.” To commemorate the occasion, Vudu is offering a special three-movie bundle sale.

For one day only, fans can purchase all three movies in the Back to the Future trilogy on Vudu for the bundled price of $10. The movies are available in 4K UHD. The sale will occur on October 21 so fans have that one day to take advantage of this deal.

The trilogy began in 1985 with Back to the Future. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Back to the Future is a time-traveling story about Marty and his quest to return to 1985. After terrorists interrupt an experiment, Marty accidentally travels back in time from 1985 to 1955 in a DeLorean. To return to the present day, Marty enlists the help of his friend, Doc, to figure out time travel. While in 1955, Marty comes across younger versions of his parents, Lorraine (Lea Thompson) and George (Crispin Glover). When his mother becomes smitten with Marty by mistake, Marty must intervene and make Lorraine fall in love with George, or he will cease to exist.

Back to the Future was an instant hit, and became the highest-grossing film domestically in 1985. It’s considered one of the most influential films ever made and catapulted the careers of Fox and Zemeckis. The film spawned two successful sequels: Back to the Future Part II in 1989 and Back to the Future Part III in 1990.

Visit Vudu for more information.

