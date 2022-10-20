 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Celebrate Back to the Future Day with special three-movie bundle sale from Vudu

Dan Girolamo
By

In Back to the Future Part II, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), and Jennifer Parker (Elisabeth Shue) travel to the future to prevent Marty Jr. from going to prison. They arrive in the future on October 21, 2015. Fans now recognize October 21 as “Back to the Future Day.” To commemorate the occasion, Vudu is offering a special three-movie bundle sale.

For one day only, fans can purchase all three movies in the Back to the Future trilogy on Vudu for the bundled price of $10. The movies are available in 4K UHD. The sale will occur on October 21 so fans have that one day to take advantage of this deal.

The Back to the Future cast on a poster for a movie celebrating the trilogy.

The trilogy began in 1985 with Back to the Future. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Back to the Future is a time-traveling story about Marty and his quest to return to 1985. After terrorists interrupt an experiment, Marty accidentally travels back in time from 1985 to 1955 in a DeLorean. To return to the present day, Marty enlists the help of his friend, Doc, to figure out time travel. While in 1955, Marty comes across younger versions of his parents, Lorraine (Lea Thompson) and George (Crispin Glover). When his mother becomes smitten with Marty by mistake, Marty must intervene and make Lorraine fall in love with George, or he will cease to exist.

Back to the Future was an instant hit, and became the highest-grossing film domestically in 1985. It’s considered one of the most influential films ever made and catapulted the careers of Fox and Zemeckis. The film spawned two successful sequels: Back to the Future Part II in 1989 and Back to the Future Part III in 1990.

Visit Vudu for more information.

Editors' Recommendations

With The Adam Project, Shawn Levy steps into the spotlight
Shawn Levy directing Ryan Reynolds on the set of The Adam Project
Beyond The Adam Project: 5 great time travel movies to watch
Split image of X-Men: Days of Future Past, The Adam Project, & Mr. Peabody & Sherman.
Netflix casts He-Man, will release live-action movie
Split image of the cartoon version of He-Man and Kyle Allen in The Map of Tiny Perfect Things .
Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s final trailer welcomes back old friends
A few old friends return in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (October 2022)
Carla Gugino lies on a bed, handcuffed, with Bruce Greenwood collapsed on top of her.
The 72 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (October 2022)
Alexander Skarsgård strikes a fearsome Viking pose.
Halloween Ends review: a franchise mercy kill
Michael Myers stares at the camera from the hallway of a house in a scene from Halloween Ends.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more
Alexander Skarsgård strikes a fearsome Viking pose.
The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now (October 2022)
Mark Grayson flying through the air, buildings in the background in a scene from Invincible on Amazon Prime Video.
Peacock shares first look at Bupkis starring Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci sit down and chat in a scene from Bupkis.
The 105 best shows on Hulu right now (October 2022)
June and Luke looking up at a screen in a scene from The Handmaid's Tale season 5.
The 80 best movies on Hulu right now (October 2022)
Split image of Eddie the Eagle, I, Tonya, & Blades of Glory.
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more
Bobby Cannevale in The Watcher standing outside his house with a letter in hand, looking scared.