Barbarian was good, but Weapons is better. Here’s why.

Zach Cregger's Weapons is a superior horror movie to his last movie, Barbarian

By
A little boy runs across the street in the horror film Weapons.
Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

With the release of his frightening new blockbuster Weapons, writer-director Zach Cregger delivered an incredible follow-up to his previous hit horror film, Barbarian. Though the latter film depicted an Airbnb gone wrong in the worst possible way, Weapons goes far beyond that and displays a town wrought by tragedy after seventeen kids disappear in one night.

Both of Cregger’s horror films are similar in terms of themes, tone, and story structure. Since the director was given a lot more money and resources after the surprise success of Barbarian, he was able to achieve far more with Weapons, presenting a vast and ambitious tale of suburban horror.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers.

Bigger scale and twists

Benedict Wong with a bloodied face and bulging eyes in the horror movie Weapons.
New Line Cinema / New Line Cinema

Like Barbarian, Weapons features a nonlinear narrative that presents its story through the perspectives of multiple characters. Due to its smaller-scale story, the former movie is only presented through the eyes of three characters: Tess (Georgina Campbell), AJ (Justin Long), and Frank (Richard Brake). The story predominantly takes place in a Detroit home. Meanwhile, Weapons features segments dedicated to six characters and their adventures throughout the town of Maybrook.

This style of storytelling makes both films surprising and unpredictable, especially as they each show characters changing or dying in many shocking ways. However, Weapons succeeds in presenting different perspectives of the shared situations, creating a greater understanding of the characters and the scenes they share. It also allows the film to flesh out the many different people living in Maybrook, bringing more life and realism to it than Barbarian did with its limited depiction of Detroit’s Brightmoor district.

Bigger themes

Julia Garner crying in a car in the horror film Weapons.
New Line Cinema / New Line Cinema

Beneath its over-the-top horror story, Barbarian presents an insightful tale about the horrors and effects of sexual abuse through the actions of its antagonists. The film also explores themes involving gender relations and how misogyny manifests in varying forms in society. This tension is from the very beginning, as Barbarian makes it unclear if Tess should trust the mysterious Keith (Bill Skarsgård) when they find themselves staying in the same house.

Weapons explores similar themes by illustrating how the residents of Maybrook mistreat Justine (Julia Garner) and ignore her suspicions. Both films illustrate how evil can be hiding in plain sight. Weapons sets itself apart from Barbarian by exploring the effects of loss and trauma on the people of Maybrook after several kids disappear, leaving many parents with missing children. Many townspeople succumb to fear and grief, giving into their darker nature and turning on each other in a massive witch hunt for the one responsible for this bewildering tragedy.

Weapons adds more social commentary by exploring many evils embedded in the modern world. The adults of Maybrook engage in violence, adultery, drugs, and alcohol, which hurts themselves and those around them. Even Matthew (Luke Speakman), one of the poor children who had disappeared into the night, turned out to be a bully to Alex (Cary Christopher). Maybrook isn’t the sweet, innocent town one might assume it is, and the kids’ disappearance helped reveal the darkness already dwelling there.

The villain is legitimately terrifying

A woman's hand holding a bell in the horror film Weapons.
New Line Cinema / New Line Cinema

A horror movie is only as scary as its villain. Barbarian unleashed several horrifying surprises through its main antagonist, The Mother — a super-strong, monstrous-looking woman living in secret beneath AJ’s home. Though she doesn’t speak much, the Mother drums up terror and sympathy as a result of Frank’s incestuous sexual assault on his many captives. It is later revealed that the Mother wanted to have a child, meaning her character embodies even greater tragedy and horror.

However, Alex’s Aunt Gladys is an evil, sadistic, and frightening antagonist. Portrayed by actor Amy Madigan, Gladys quickly shifts from a quirky and kind woman to a sadistic witch devoid of empathy. There are zero redeeming or sympathetic qualities about Gladys — she only serves herself and manipulates those around her. With her callous abuse of Alex and the way she forces Marcus to kill his husband, Gladys cements herself as a horrifying figure who encapsulates how incredible evil can take the form of anyone anywhere.

Barbarian and Weapons have each proven themselves to be exemplary films and testaments to Zach Cregger’s talent. Nevertheless, Cregger showcased his true creative potential with Weapons, presenting a larger, more layered story with an even deeper and broader exploration of human nature and evil through its characters. After two movies, Weapons is Cregger’s best motion picture so far.

Weapons is now in theaters.

Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ. He spent four years at Lafayette College, graduating CUM LAUDE with a…
