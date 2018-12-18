Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Universal has found a new writer for its ‘Battlestar Galactica’ film

Chris Gates
By
Battlestar Galactica Cylon

Universal Pictures’ upcoming Battlestar Galactica feature film has found another key crew member. The studio has recruited Jay Basu to rewrite a script from Westworld co-creator and Burn Notice scribe Lisa Joy, bringing the long-gestating project one step closer to the big screen.

The movie will be a “reimagining” of Glen A. Larson’s original 1970s television series, The Wrap reports, and not a sequel to or a remake of Ronald D. Moore’s mid-’00s reboot series. Francis Lawrence, the man behind I Am Legend, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, and the Jennifer Lawrence spy thriller Red Sparrow is on tap to direct.

Basu’s other credits include Lisbeth Salander’s latest adventure, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Elizabeth Banks’ upcoming Charlie’s Angels remake, and a Labyrinth spin-off that will continue the story that began in Jim Henson’s 1986 fantasy flick.

Universal Pictures has been trying to get a Battlestar Galactica film off of the ground since at least 2011 when director Bryan Singer and writer Jon Orloff announced that they’d be steering the reboot. Neither individual seems to be attached to the film’s most current iteration.

Battlestar Galactica first hit the airwaves in 1978, as Larson, Universal Television, and ABC tried to capitalize on the growing Star Wars craze. The show focused on the crew of the eponymous starship as it led the last remnants of humanity through space on a quest to escape the murderous robots known as the Cylons and find Earth, mankind’s mythical homeworld.

While Battlestar Galactica launched to respectable ratings and went on to become a cult favorite, it came with a high price tag — episodes reportedly cost $1 million each to produce, over twice as much as the average television episode at the time — and quickly fell victim to CBS’ All in the Family, which aired against it. ABC canceled Battlestar Galactica after a single season, while 20th Century Fox sued Universal over Battlestar‘s similarities to Star Wars, which came out roughly a year earlier (the case was ultimately settled out of court). A sequel series, Galactica 1980, lasted a mere 10 episodes.

Moore’s take on the property fared better. Starting with a three-hour miniseries that aired on the Sci-Fi Channel (now known as Syfy) in 2003, the revitalized Battlestar Galactica lasted for four seasons. While die-hard fans initially resisted Moore’s changes to the original source material, the show went on to become a critical hit, launching a franchise that included the prequel series Caprica and the web series Blood & Chrome — not to mention of the most controversial series finales of all time.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to cancel Amazon Prime
aquaman review 15
Movies & TV

Move over Superman, Aquaman is here to save DC's live-action cinema universe

DC Comics' aquatic superhero Aquaman finally gets his solo feature with Jason Momoa in the title role, and director James Wan's adventure manages to avoid feeling waterlogged while offering up some amazing visuals and intense action.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new movie trailers godzilla king of the monsters
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Godzilla,’ Brightburn,’ ‘Triple Frontier,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. That's why we round up the best ones for you. This week, it's the first trailers for Brightburn and Triple Frontier, among other previews.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream roma featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: Alfonso Cuaron’s ‘Roma, ‘Sabrina’ special

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Alfonso Cuaron's new film Roma, Jim Henson's classic fantasy The Dark Crystal, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
weekend box office results spider man into the verse 01
Business

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ breaks records, ‘Mortal Engines’ sputters

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse webbed up a winning weekend as the top movie in theaters, earning $35.4 million and setting a new record for animated features premiering in December.
Posted By Rick Marshall
amazon deals fire tablet tv remote products
Deals

Amazon Fire Deals: Tablets, TVs, and TV controllers in stock and ready to ship

Last-minute shoppers, and anyone seeking good deals on Amazon Fire products, are in luck. There's still time to order Fire Tablets, Fire TVs, and Fire media players, Fire CVRs, and Alexa-voice-compatible Fire remotes for Christmas delivery.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Home Theater

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video (January 2019)

Amazon Prime Video adds new titles each month that are available for free to all Prime members. Check out our list to find all the content hitting Amazon Prime Video in December 2018 and January 2019, from new original series to classic…
Posted By Rick Marshall
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall
Home Theater

The best movies on Netflix in December, from 'Buster Scruggs’ to endangered cats

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on netflix the twilight zone
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix, from 'Haunting of Hill House’ to ‘Twilight Zone’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
sorry to bother you trailer 1 2018 movieclips trailers poster for 5973763145001
Movies & TV

Out of movies to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on hulu killing eve
Movies & TV

Stay inside this winter with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Killing Eve'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (December 2018)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
sundance atlanta kyle reitner couch
Home Theater

What’s new on Hulu and what’s leaving in January 2019

Our complete list of what's new on Hulu for January 2019, our personal favorites, and which titles will be removed will help you catch up on all the site has to offer -- and ensure you don't miss any titles heading into the streaming ether.
Posted By Rick Marshall
penny marshall death 3
Movies & TV

‘A League Of Their Own’ and ‘Big’ director Penny Marshall has died

Penny Marshall, the director of A League of Their Own and Big, has died. A groundbreaking filmmaker who paved the way for women behind the camera, Marshall rose to fame as one-half of the starring duo of TV's Laverne and Shirley.
Posted By Rick Marshall