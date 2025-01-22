10 best action remakes ever, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 10. 3:10 to Yuma (2007) 9. Insomnia (2002) 8. Scarface (1983) 7. Dawn of the Dead (2004) 6. The Thing (1982) 5. Sorcerer (1977) 4. Dune (2021) 3. True Grit (2010) 2. Heat (1995) 1. Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

The history of action cinema is littered with classics, including a few that were actually made before. The action movie remake is not super common, but it’s also not as rare as you might have guessed. Some of these movies retain the same title as their predecessors, but others do not. As a result, it’s harder to know what the filmmakers are adapting.

While original action cinema is great, today we’re counting down the 10 best action remakes ever made. And yes, we made room for Dune.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

10. 3:10 to Yuma (2007)

3:10 To Yuma (2007) Official Trailer #1 - Russell Crowe, Christian Bale Movie

One of a couple of western remakes to grace this list, 3:10 to Yuma is a reminder of just how thrilling the genre can be. Starring Christian Bale as a failing rancher who is trying to prove his bravery to his family, the movie follows his character, Dan Evans, as he escorts a dangerous outlaw played by Russell Crowe to a train station, even as the outlaw’s men attempt to break him out.

Directed by James Mangold, 3:10 to Yuma features all of the precision that Mangold has become known for, as well as several great sequences where Bale and Crowe talk over a campfire.

You can watch 3:10 to Yuma on Amazon Prime Video.

9. Insomnia (2002)

Insomnia Trailer #1 (2002) | Movieclips Classics

Christopher Nolan’s remake of a Norwegian movie of the same name, Insomnia stars Al Pacino as an L.A. detective who finds himself in a small Alaskan town investigating the murder of a teenage girl. The town has 24 hours of daylight, and Pacino’s detective struggles to sleep even as he finds himself hunting down a dangerous killer even as he becomes more and more unstable.

Although it’s one of Nolan’s more straightforward movies, Insomnia is riveting thanks to Pacino, Robin Williams, and Hilary Swank, who are all perfectly cast.

You can rent Insomnia on Apple TV.

8. Scarface (1983)

Scarface (1983) Blu-Ray Release Trailer HD

Adapted from a classic gangster movie of the 1930s, Brian de Palma’s Scarface is a lot more graphic and excessive than its predecessor. Starring Al Pacino as Tony Montana, the film follows him as he rises up the ranks of the Miami drug trade until he controls almost all of the cocaine coming into the city.

As the walls close around him, Montana realizes that his time on top might not last forever. Scarface is a big, loud movie anchored by the knowledge that Pacino can get away with basically anything.

You can watch Scarface on Amazon Prime Video.

7. Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Dawn of the Dead (2004) Official Trailer - Sarah Polley, Ty Burrell Horror Remake HD

Zack Snyder’s movies aren’t for everyone, but even his haters can’t deny that Dawn of the Dead is pretty propulsive. A remake of George Romero’s movie of the same name, Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead follows a group of survivors in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse as they seek refuge inside a shopping mall. As the group tries to get along and survive, tensions flare up, leading to a bloody but hugely satisfying final act. Like the original, this Dawn of the Dead understands how to leverage the shopping mall to create a perfect setting. But it’s a little more fun than the 1978 version.

You can rent Dawn of the Dead on Apple TV.

6. The Thing (1982)

The Thing (1982) Trailer

The book The Thing is based on is great, but John Carpenter’s movie has endured for a reason. Following the crew of a remote Arctic research facility as they are picked off one by one by an alien who can look like anything it kills, the movie is a paranoid thriller with bursts of thrilling action. Featuring a cast of unforgettable “that guys,” a paranoid premise, and one of the best scripts by Carpenter, there are few movies ever made that will keep you hooked all the way through, like The Thing.

You can watch The Thing on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Sorcerer (1977)

Sorcerer 1977 - MOVIE TRAILER

Perhaps one of the last well-known movies on this list, Sorcerer is beloved by everyone who has seen it. The movie tells the story of four men who are all on the run and living in South America. After we learn why each of these men is in South America, they team up to transport dangerous cargo across the South American jungle.

It’s a journey that claims several of their lives, perilous not just because of the dangerous enemies lurking therein, but also because of the jungle itself. Although director William Friedkin would disagree, this movie seems at least partially based on 1953’s Wages of Fear, and it’s every bit that movie’s equal.

You can rent Sorcerer on Apple TV.

4. Dune (2021)

Dune Official Trailer

David Lynch’s Dune is not as bad as you’ve heard, but the movie undeniably rushes through its story in its attempt to adapt a pretty massive novel. When Denis Villeneuve had his chance to adapt the material, he wisely split the novel in half.

The first installment tells the story of Paul Atreides as his family moves to the desert planet Arrakis amidst galactic intrigue. After his family is betrayed, Paul must prove that he can survive and avenge his father. Dune is sparse, beautifully designed, and told against an epic canvas.

You can watch Dune on Max.

3. True Grit (2010)

'True Grit' Trailer HD

It’s hard to remake a John Wayne classic, but the Coen brothers may have managed to one-up the 1969 original when they took their turn with True Grit. The movie tells the story of a young girl who hires a marshal to track down the man who murdered her father. As the two travel together, they strike up a reluctant friendship, even as their prey draws nearer. Featuring one of the best scripts from the Coens and the finest work of Jeff Bridges’ career, True Grit is truly masterful. It doesn’t hurt that they discovered Hailee Steinfeld for the film, either.

You can watch True Grit on Paramount+.

2. Heat (1995)

Heat (1995) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Heat is actually a remake of Michael Mann’s LA Takedown, which was made for TV in the 1980s. That version didn’t have Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, though. De Niro depicts a master thief, while Pacino plays the veteran cop tasked with hunting him down.

As the two play an elaborate cat-and-mouse game across Los Angeles, director Michael Mann gives us one of the great action set pieces in all of movie history following a bank heist gone wrong. That, plus the iconic diner scene between De Niro and Pacino, makes Heat an all-time classic.

You can watch Heat on Amazon Prime Video.

1. Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean's Eleven (2001) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Perhaps the most purely entertaining movie on this list, Ocean’s Eleven is a remake of a turgid Frank Sinatra picture of the same name. This version follows Danny Ocean, just out of prison, as he assembles his old crew in order to rob a casino run by the man dating his old flame.

Featuring an all-star cast, Ocean’s Eleven really works because it knows how to make its concept funny. Plus, Steven Soderbergh was operating at the top of his game. Whether it’s your first time or your hundredth, there will always be plenty to love in this perfect heist movie.

You can watch Ocean’s Eleven on Apple TV.