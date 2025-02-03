10 best heist movies of all time, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 10. Point Break (1991) 9. Baby Driver (2017) 8. Dog Day Afternoon (1975) 7. Reservoir Dogs (1992) 6. The Italian Job (2003) 5. Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 4. Rififi (1955) 3. A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 2. Inception (2012) 1. Heat (1995)

When movies successfully make criminal masterminds look cool, heist flicks end up being some of the most entertaining types of films to get the blood pumping from the comfort of one’s couch. The greatest heist films combine careful preparation and strategizing with the high-stakes action and thrilling obstacles of executing those plans with everything at stake.

From engrossing classics like Heat and A Fish Called Wanda to stylish hits like Ocean’s Eleven and Inception, the best heist movies are guaranteed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Expect meticulously crafted plots, shocking twists, and thrilling stories from these spectacular heist movies that set the gold standard for the genre.

10. Point Break (1991)

Keanu Reeves stars as FBI agent Johnny Utah in Point Break, which sees him tasked with infiltrating a gang of bank robbers known as the “Ex-Presidents” because of their distinctive masks. It turns out that they’re also a rowdy group of adrenaline junkies getting their thrill from surfing, and Utah is drawn to their exciting lifestyle. The undercover agent soon forms an unexpected bond with the criminals, especially with their charismatic leader, Bodhi (Patrick Swayze).

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, Point Break uses the surfer subculture as a unique backdrop for its exhilarating story. The heist movie is often over-the-top and sometimes downright absurd, which is what makes it so memorable and entertaining. It’s also notable for Reeves’ role, for which he performs an impressive balancing act between the role of a serious agent and a more comical fake surfer. The film hasn’t been forgotten to time, with its cult following ensuring that new generations will continue to discover the bizarrely delightful action movie from the 1990s.

9. Baby Driver (2017)

Director Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver is an award-winning heist film best remembered for its combination of action and a killer soundtrack. It primarily follows Baby (Ansel Elgort), a young getaway driver who uses music for his getaways and also to drown out his tinnitus. His criminal activity is controlled by Doc (Kevin Spacey), a mastermind who relies on Baby’s exceptional driving skills for his heists. However, when Baby falls for the server Debora (Lily James), he wants to leave his life of crime behind, hoping one last job will finally be enough.

Baby Driver is full of flawlessly choreographed car chases that unfold alongside pulsating music. Despite things spiraling out of control, the 2017 flick doesn’t take itself too seriously in the best way possible, making each action sequence fun to watch. It also uses the “one-last-job” trope well, making Baby and Debora’s romance something worth rooting for, even if the idea isn’t entirely novel.

8. Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

On a hot dog day afternoon, a gripping heist unfolds in Brooklyn, led by the first-time crook Sonny Wortzik (Al Pacino). Dog Day Afternoon, which is based on a true story, revolves around Sonny and Sal Naturile’s (John Cazale) robbery gone wrong. What was supposed to be a quick crime eventually turns into a tense hostage situation, which sees the pair surrounded by police and the media. Sonny’s surprising motivations for the crime are soon revealed, which makes him an unlikely anti-hero in the eyes of the public.

Directed by Sidney Lumet, Dog Day Afternoon is remembered for its anti-establishment sentiment, emphasized by a moment when Sonny chants “Attica! Attica!” to the gathered crowd in an attempt to reference the infamous prison riot. It was also ahead of its time in its portrayal of sexuality, as aside from the protagonist being a bisexual male character, his reason for stealing is to fund his partner’s gender reassignment surgery. This movie stands out as one of Al Pacino’s greatest works, with the actor truly shining in the character-focused story.

7. Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Reservoir Dogs is a pioneering crime film that also served as renowned director Quentin Tarantino‘s feature-length debut. The 1992 movie centers on a group of criminals, each assigned color-coded pseudonyms, brought together by crime boss Joe Cabot (Lawrence Tierney) for a diamond heist. The heist itself is never shown; instead, the movie depicts the increasingly tense interactions between the characters as they regroup in a warehouse, trying to figure out what went wrong during the robbery and who among them might be a police informant

The choice to portray the aftermath of the botched robbery instead of the actual crime was an innovative and fascinating one at the time. Reservoir Dogs also featured a non-linear narrative that added to its novel contributions to the genre. Plus, despite being among Tarantino’s earliest works, it already greatly benefited from the filmmaker’s trademarks, with his signature sharp dialogue, offbeat humor, and graphic violence helping turn the movie into a cult classic.

6. The Italian Job (2003)

Part meticulously crafted heist film, part incredibly exhilarating revenge movie, The Italian Job revolves around a team of skilled thieves who pull off a robbery in Venice. When one of their own, Steve (Edward Norton), betrays them, making off with the loot and killing their safecracker, the rest of the group vows vengeance. A year later, Charlie and his crew — including their new safecracker Stella Bridger (Charlize Theron), hacker Lyle (Seth Green), wheelman Handsome Rob (Jason Statham), and explosives expert Left Ear (Mos Def) — regroup in Los Angeles to get payback and reclaim the stolen gold.

The Italian Job is a stylish heist movie featuring an all-star cast, with director F. Gary Gray’s work being an homage to the eponymous 1969 British film. The inspiration is obvious in the 2003 movie’s use of tricked-out Mini Coopers in some of the most exciting action sequences in the genre. This blend of stylish scenes with sheer fun has cemented The Italian Job as a modern classic that has lost none of its appeal since it first premiered.

5. Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Fresh out of prison, Danny Ocean (George Clooney) recruits his old friend Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt) and assembles a team that includes pickpocket Linus Caldwell (Matt Damon) and explosives expert Basher Tarr (Don Cheadle), among others in Ocean’s Eleven. Together, they handpick a crew of skilled con men and thieves to pull off a daring theft of three Las Vegas casinos. Their target is the vault holding $160 million from the Bellagio, Mirage, and MGM Grand, all owned by ruthless tycoon Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia), who is also dating Danny’s ex-wife, Tess (Julia Roberts).

Director Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven is a slick heist film that makes its flawed criminals look effortlessly cool, despite showing all the tedious work it takes to plan a risky robbery. With star power like Clooney, Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, and more, all performing against the glamorous backdrop of Las Vegas, it was a guaranteed major hit. The blockbuster would spawn a massively popular franchise that set a new benchmark for ensemble heist films.

4. Rififi (1955)

Rififi is one of the greatest crime movies most have likely never even heard of, with the 1955 movie being a seminal work in French film noir. Directed by Jules Dassin, who found work in France after being blacklisted from Hollywood, the film follows Tony “le Stéphanois” (Jean Servais), a master thief fresh out of prison, who teams up with three other criminals: Jo le Suedois (Carl Möhner), Mario Ferrati (Robert Manuel), and César le Milanais (played by Dassin himself under the pseudonym Perlo Vita). Together, they plan an elaborate robbery of an exclusive Parisian jewelry store.

The movie is best known for its 32-minute heist sequence shot in complete silence to emphasize the tension and realism of the act. This single segment would become one of the most influential scenes in the genre, with the crime caper’s legacy obvious in later heist classics like Ocean’s Eleven and Heat. Despite premiering almost 70 years ago, Rififi is still worth watching if only to see the groundbreaking aspects that helped shape the genre as fans know it today.

3. A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Jamie Lee Curtis stars as the seductive femme fatale Wanda Gershwitz who leads a quirky gang of criminals in A Fish Called Wanda. Directed by Charles Crichton, the movie shows the group’s fallout following a successful heist, as Wanda and her dim-witted lover Otto West (Kevin Kline) double-cross their colleague George Thomason (Tom Georgeson). After he ends up in jail, the duo attempts to locate the diamonds he hid by manipulating George’s barrister, the bumbling Archie Leach (John Cleese).

A Fish Called Wanda is a standout in the genre for its unique blend of a classic heist and screwball comedy. Its sharp humor leads to some laugh-out-loud moments, especially as the eccentric characters find themselves in the middle of hilarious misunderstandings and awkward scenarios. From Wanda’s misguided seduction of Archie to Ken’s absurd failed attempts at getting rid of a witness, the 1988 crime-comedy flick had viewers guffawing in cinemas, so much so that an audience member actually died while laughing during a screening of A Fish Called Wanda.

2. Inception (2012)

Inception is a genre- and mind-bending blockbuster that’s among director Christopher Nolan’s best movies. A sci-fi, heist, action, and drama film, it primarily follows Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), a skilled thief specializing in extracting secrets from within the subconscious during the dream state. Cobb is offered a chance to have his criminal record erased in exchange for implanting an idea into a target’s mind, a process known as “inception.” To succeed, Cobb assembles a team that gets deep within the mind of their target, Robert Fischer (Cillian Murphy). Soon, Cobb’s subconscious projections of his deceased wife, Mal (Marion Cotillard), begin to jeopardize the mission.

Nolan had somehow combined high-concept science fiction with heist movie tropes and created one of the most confusing yet wildly entertaining and immersive viewing experiences in cinematic history. Inception is a widely celebrated film that has left a permanent mark on pop culture, with most fans agreeing that it warrants more than one viewing to fully appreciate its twisty plot and visually stunning dreamscape.

1. Heat (1995)

In Heat, master thief Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) plans high-stakes heists with a loyal crew, enjoying an unbelievable success rate. This is soon threatened by LAPD detective Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino), who becomes obsessed with capturing the criminal. As McCauley plans one final big score, he lays everything on the line, even if it puts him on a dangerous collision course with Hanna, who’s more determined than ever to catch him.

Directed by Michael Mann, the 1995 film impressed fans and critics alike with its layered story that explored the unexpected parallels between the criminal mastermind and the cop. Heat exposes the parallels and contrasts between them. McCauley lives by a strict code and avoids attachments that could compromise his freedom, while Hanna’s dedication to his job strains his relationships with his wife and stepdaughter. This profound exploration of the duo’s loneliness and obsession is perfectly complemented by intense action, with the film culminating in a tense showdown at the bank and a climactic airport chase, which will have audiences glued to their screens.