 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are having too much fun in Ticket to Paradise

Blair Marnell
By

Although it has been over two decades since George Clooney and Julia Roberts first worked together in Ocean’s Eleven, the duo has reunited as recently as 2016 in Money Monster. Now, they’re together again in the upcoming romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, which is considerably lighter in tone than most of their previous films together. In fact, in a recently released promo for the film, Clooney and Roberts could barely find the time to promote the movie because they were simply having too much fun hanging out together.

Ticket to Paradise Featurette - Rotten Together (2022)

When they weren’t laughing it up, Clooney admitted that one of the best parts of Ticket to Paradise is that it allowed him and Roberts to be rotten to each other in character. In the film, Clooney plays David Cotton, while Roberts plays his ex-wife, Georgia Cotton. Once, they were young and in love. Now, David and Georgia can barely stand to be around each other. But when their daughter, Lily, impulsively decides to get married to a man she just met on a tropical island, David and Georgia join forces to stop the wedding.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts having fun together.

The obvious twist is that the former lovers find themselves falling for each other once again even as they pretend that they are already back together. It’s a setup that’s ripe for comedic mishaps and misunderstandings. One of the preview clips even highlights David’s close encounter with a dolphin. A little too close, perhaps.

Kaitlyn Dever also stars in the film as Lily Cotton, with Maxime Bouttier as Gede, the man she intends to wed. Billie Lourd will co-star as Wren Butler, alongside Lucas Bravo as Paul.

Ol Parker directed Ticket to Paradise and co-wrote the script with Daniel Pipski. It will get a theatrical release on Friday, October 21.

Editors' Recommendations

Bros and the modern LGBTQ+ rom-com
Bobby and Aron looking confused and squinting their eyes int he 2022 film Bros.
New Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED displays art, senses your presence
Fire TV Omni QLED Series with widgets.
Tales of the Walking Dead is a refreshing take for the zombie franchise
Alpha/Dee and Lydia covered in blood in a scene from Tales of the Walking Dead.
How to get Dolby Atmos on Netflix
Sonos Arc on a media unit.
How to add an app to a Vizio smart TV
Vizio V-Series TVs in family room with smart TV on.
Best movies to second screen
Keanu Reeves in The Matrix.
Niecy Nash on honoring the legacy of Glenda Cleveland in Dahmer
Jeffrey Dahmer is arrested in Dahmer.
Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae searches for a mole in new trailer for Hunt
Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung standing side by side in a scene from Hunt.
John Dutton becomes Governor of Montana in Yellowstone season 5 trailer
The cast of Yellowstone.
Aliens have messed with the wrong girls in Slash/Back trailer
The cast of Slash/Back.
God’s Creatures review: an overly restrained Irish drama
Paul Mescal stands outside a house with Emily Watson in God's Creatures.
Prince Andrew: Banished trailer examines a royal scandal
Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein.
Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All trailer depicts cannibal love story
Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet press their heads against each other in a scene from Bones and All.