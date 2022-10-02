Although it has been over two decades since George Clooney and Julia Roberts first worked together in Ocean’s Eleven, the duo has reunited as recently as 2016 in Money Monster. Now, they’re together again in the upcoming romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, which is considerably lighter in tone than most of their previous films together. In fact, in a recently released promo for the film, Clooney and Roberts could barely find the time to promote the movie because they were simply having too much fun hanging out together.

Ticket to Paradise Featurette - Rotten Together (2022)

When they weren’t laughing it up, Clooney admitted that one of the best parts of Ticket to Paradise is that it allowed him and Roberts to be rotten to each other in character. In the film, Clooney plays David Cotton, while Roberts plays his ex-wife, Georgia Cotton. Once, they were young and in love. Now, David and Georgia can barely stand to be around each other. But when their daughter, Lily, impulsively decides to get married to a man she just met on a tropical island, David and Georgia join forces to stop the wedding.

The obvious twist is that the former lovers find themselves falling for each other once again even as they pretend that they are already back together. It’s a setup that’s ripe for comedic mishaps and misunderstandings. One of the preview clips even highlights David’s close encounter with a dolphin. A little too close, perhaps.

Kaitlyn Dever also stars in the film as Lily Cotton, with Maxime Bouttier as Gede, the man she intends to wed. Billie Lourd will co-star as Wren Butler, alongside Lucas Bravo as Paul.

Ol Parker directed Ticket to Paradise and co-wrote the script with Daniel Pipski. It will get a theatrical release on Friday, October 21.

