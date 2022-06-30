 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite in Ticket to Paradise

Blair Marnell
By

Just over two decades ago, George Clooney and Julia Roberts co-starred in the remake of Ocean’s Eleven as a divorced couple who ultimately found their way back to each other. They reunited in two sequels, and they’re about to come back together again in the upcoming romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise. As you can see in the first trailer below, Clooney and Roberts’ characters despise each other in this film. They consider their marriage to be the worst mistake of their lives. And yet they have some unexpected common ground: They want to disrupt the wedding of their daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever).

For context, Lily and her friend, Wren Butler (Billie Lourd) went on vacation to a tropical paradise where Lily met a guy and suddenly decided to get married. Lily’s parents are so incensed by this turn of events that they call a truce in order to break up their daughter’s new relationship. Along the way, they may rediscover why they fell in love with each other all of those years ago.

Here’s the synopsis courtesy of Working Title Films:

“Academy Award winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. From Working Title, Smokehouse Pictures, and Red Om Films, Ticket to Paradise is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances.”

Julia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket To Paradise.

Lucas Bravo also stars in the film alongside Talha Şentürk, Maxime Bouttier, Murran Kain, Sean Lynch, Vanesa Everett, Cintya Dharmayanti, Rowan Chapman, and Dorian Djoudi.

Ticket to Paradise was directed by Ol Parker from a script he wrote with Daniel Pipski. It will get a theatrical release on Friday, October 21. Additionally, the film will make its streaming debut on Peacock 45 days later.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Wi-Fi 6 routers for 2022

The Nighthawk RAXE300 on a tabletop in a home.

The best smart padlocks for 2022

The eSmartLink Smart Padlock.

ESO High Isle: Where to find Volcanic Vents, rewards, more

Players attacking enemies during a Volcanic Vent event.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course makes the whole game better

Cuphead fights a snow wizard in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.

Samsung’s new chip tech sounds small, but is a big world first

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G blue and peach colors.

Nectar Mattress 4th of July Sale 2022: Save $599 today

A couple rest on a Nectar Memory Foam Mattress in a bedroom.

Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals 2022: What to expect in July

Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner near dog.

6 ways Samsung can make cheap (and good) folding phones

The Samsung Galazy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

Best Prime Day Deals 2022: More early deals just landed

Prime Day Deals 2021.

How AR glasses are going from niche gadget to smartphone replacement

A man tries out AR glasses.

Best refurbished iPad deals and sales for June 2022

Woman Using 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch

The best video games of June 2022: TMNT, Fire Emblem, and more

An image of the TMNT in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

Best refurbished iPhone deals and sales for June 2022

An iPhone 13 in white color option.