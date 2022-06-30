Just over two decades ago, George Clooney and Julia Roberts co-starred in the remake of Ocean’s Eleven as a divorced couple who ultimately found their way back to each other. They reunited in two sequels, and they’re about to come back together again in the upcoming romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise. As you can see in the first trailer below, Clooney and Roberts’ characters despise each other in this film. They consider their marriage to be the worst mistake of their lives. And yet they have some unexpected common ground: They want to disrupt the wedding of their daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever).

For context, Lily and her friend, Wren Butler (Billie Lourd) went on vacation to a tropical paradise where Lily met a guy and suddenly decided to get married. Lily’s parents are so incensed by this turn of events that they call a truce in order to break up their daughter’s new relationship. Along the way, they may rediscover why they fell in love with each other all of those years ago.

Here’s the synopsis courtesy of Working Title Films:

“Academy Award winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. From Working Title, Smokehouse Pictures, and Red Om Films, Ticket to Paradise is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances.”

Lucas Bravo also stars in the film alongside Talha Şentürk, Maxime Bouttier, Murran Kain, Sean Lynch, Vanesa Everett, Cintya Dharmayanti, Rowan Chapman, and Dorian Djoudi.

Ticket to Paradise was directed by Ol Parker from a script he wrote with Daniel Pipski. It will get a theatrical release on Friday, October 21. Additionally, the film will make its streaming debut on Peacock 45 days later.

