Buffy reboot has a new slayer: Hulu casts Ryan Kiera Armstrong in lead role

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot has found its lead in Ryan Kiera Armstrong. The Skeleton Crew will star opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar, who will executive produce and reprise her role as the iconic Buffy Summers.

On her Instagram, Gellar shared a video where she announced the news to Armstrong.

“How do you feel about helping me save the world?” Gellar asked Armstrong. “You want to be my chosen one?” An overjoyed Armstrong broke down in tears and thanked Gellar for “trusting” her with the role.

“From the moment I saw Ryan’s audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side,” Gellar wrote in the caption. “To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room.”

Armstrong is best known for playing Fern in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and Charlie Mcgee in the Firestarter remake. Armstrong will next appear in a guest role in Stick, Owen Wilson’s Apple TV+ golf comedy. Later this year, Armstrong stars alongside Ethan Hawke in FX’s The Lowdown, a new series from Reservation Dogs‘ Sterlin Harjo.

The Buffy reboot received a pilot order at Hulu in February. Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, the showrunners on Poker Face season 1, will write, showrun, and executive produce the untitled reboot.

“We are so overjoyed to have found this generation’s slayer in Ryan Kiera Armstrong, she absolutely blew us away — there is no question in our mind that she is the chosen one,” the Zuckermans said in a statement.

Oscar winner Chloé Zhao will executive produce and direct the pilot. Plot details remain under wraps. Armstrong’s slayer is expected to be a high-school student. The next chapter in the Buffyverse comes from 20th Television and Searchlight TV.

Buffy the Vampire ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003. Stream the entire series on Hulu or Disney+.