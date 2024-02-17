Celta Vigo vs Barcelona live stream: Can you watch for free?

Looking to recover from last weekend’s draw against relegation-zone Granada, Barcelona head to Estadio de Balaídos to take on Celta Vigo in La Liga action today.

The match kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on both ESPN+ (English or Spanish broadcast) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) in the United States. As such, we have several different live stream options, including three ways to watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona online for free.

Is There a Free Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Live Stream?

Since the match is televised on ESPN Deportes, you can watch that broadcast (it will be in Spanish) via most OTT live-TV streaming services. Three of those streaming services offer free trials: Fubo (you’ll want the “Latino” channel package to get ESPN Deportes), YouTube TV (“Spanish Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” package plus “Español” add-on).

Any of those will work for watching the match without having to pay anything, but we would try out Fubo first simply due to its extensive channel package and cheaper long-term price-point. If you’ve already used your Fubo free trial, though, go with YouTube TV since it offers a free 20-minute preview before you even need to sign up.

Watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona on ESPN+

If you want to watch the match in English, or if you want the most soccer for the least amount of money, then ESPN+ is clearly the way to go. There is unfortunately no ESPN+ free trial right now, but it’s just $11 per month (or $15 for a bundle of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu) and will get you every La Liga match (it’s the only place you can watch most games, including Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, in English), plus Copa del Rey, Bundesliga, English Football Championship, FA Cup, other live sports, original shows and every 30-for-30 documentary.

Watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re looking to watch the match from outside of the United States, you can try out a virtual private network (VPN), which masks your IP address/location and allows you to access US-only sites even when you’re abroad.

NordVPN would be a good place to start–it’s reliable, has 6,000-plus servers, has a Google Chrome extension and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. That’s just one of many options, though, and you can take a look at our list of best VPN deals if you want to try something different.

Editors' Recommendations