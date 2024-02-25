 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: Can you watch Carabao Cup final for free?

Tim Keeney
By

While it’s been a disappointing season for Chelsea, capturing their first League Cup trophy in nearly a decade would help remove some of that sting. They’ll get a chance to do exactly that on Sunday when they take on Liverpool in the 2024 Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

This is one you don’t want to miss, and if you live in the United States, the match starts this morning at 10:00 a.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. Here’s how to watch a live stream.

Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

ESPN+ is the only way to watch the Carabao Cup final in the United States, and there is unfortunately no ESPN+ free trial available right now, so watching this one completely free isn’t possible.

Related

Still, ESPN+ is just $11 per month (or $15 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+). That might be worth it just for this match alone, as it’s easily one of the biggest games of the year. Of course, you’re not only getting this match alone. You’re also getting every FA Cup match, plus La Liga, Bundesliga, Copa del Rey, other soccer from around the world, more live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, original shows and productions, written content and more. The value even beyond getting today’s match is astounding.

Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

ESPN+ is restricted to the United States only, but a virtual private network (VPN) can hide your IP address and bypass geo-blocks. In other words, if you’re an ESPN+ subscriber who is traveling abroad, you can use a VPN to connect to a US server and stream US content as if you were still inside your own house.

There are a lot of good VPN’s to choose from. We’ve put together a list of the best VPN services in 2024, as well as a rundown of the best VPN deals available right now. Or, if you want something right away, you can go with NordVPN, which offers some of the best safety and streaming speeds in the business. It also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, hopefully helping to quell any reservations you may have.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
St. Louis City vs Real Salt Lake live stream: Can you watch for free?
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

Looking to follow up on last year's explosive entrance into MLS, St. Louis City SC begin their 2024 season with a home fixture against Real Salt Lake.

St. Louis vs RSL starts in about an hour, at 8:30 p.m. ET, and if you live in the United States or Canada, the only way to watch is on MLS Season Pass through Apple TV. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch St. Louis vs Real Salt Lake on MLS Season Pass

Read more
FC Dallas vs San Jose live stream: Can you watch for free?
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

The San Jose Earthquakes and FC Dallas, both playoff teams a year ago, will open their 2024 MLS campaigns with a matchup at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night.

FC Dallas vs San Jose kicks off very soon, at 8:30 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast exclusively on MLS Season Pass in the United States and Canada. Here's what you need to know to watch a live stream of the match.
Watch FC Dallas vs San Jose on MLS Season Pass

Read more
Austin FC vs Minnesota live stream: Can you watch for free?
An Atlanta United MLS game at Mercedes Benze Stadium in Atlanta.

Interim head coach Cameron Knowles makes his MLS managerial debut when Minnesota United head to Q2 Stadium on Saturday to take on Austin FC in each team's 2024 season opener.

For those who are in the United States and Canada, the only way to watch the match (which starts in just an hour at 8:30 p.m. ET) is on MLS Season Pass, which is available through Apple TV. That limits our live stream options, but let's take a closer look at MLS Season Pass and what you need to know to watch today's match.
Watch Austin FC vs Minnesota on MLS Season Pass

Read more