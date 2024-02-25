While it’s been a disappointing season for Chelsea, capturing their first League Cup trophy in nearly a decade would help remove some of that sting. They’ll get a chance to do exactly that on Sunday when they take on Liverpool in the 2024 Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

This is one you don’t want to miss, and if you live in the United States, the match starts this morning at 10:00 a.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. Here’s how to watch a live stream.

Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the only way to watch the Carabao Cup final in the United States, and there is unfortunately no ESPN+ free trial available right now, so watching this one completely free isn’t possible.

Still, ESPN+ is just $11 per month (or $15 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+). That might be worth it just for this match alone, as it’s easily one of the biggest games of the year. Of course, you’re not only getting this match alone. You’re also getting every FA Cup match, plus La Liga, Bundesliga, Copa del Rey, other soccer from around the world, more live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, original shows and productions, written content and more. The value even beyond getting today’s match is astounding.

Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Stream from Abroad

ESPN+ is restricted to the United States only, but a virtual private network (VPN) can hide your IP address and bypass geo-blocks. In other words, if you’re an ESPN+ subscriber who is traveling abroad, you can use a VPN to connect to a US server and stream US content as if you were still inside your own house.

There are a lot of good VPN’s to choose from. We’ve put together a list of the best VPN services in 2024, as well as a rundown of the best VPN deals available right now. Or, if you want something right away, you can go with NordVPN, which offers some of the best safety and streaming speeds in the business. It also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, hopefully helping to quell any reservations you may have.

