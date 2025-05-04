Chloë Sevigny wants to reprise her American Psycho role for the remake

It’s been 25 years since Chloë Sevigny first appeared in American Psycho as Jean, one of the women in the life of protagonist Patrick Bateman. Now, 25 years later, director Luca Guadagnino is getting ready to make his version of American Psycho, and Sevigny has already pitched him on returning to the role she originated all those years ago.

“When I heard that [Guadagnino] was maybe doing it … I pitched to him that I should play Jean again, and that they do that reverse-aging on me,” she told IndieWire. “I thought that would be something that he would be into, conceptually having the same actress play the same part.”

Sevigny said that she didn’t think the director was into the idea, though. “But I don’t know. He said he was going to think of something else for me,” she explained. Sevigny and Guadagnino have worked together in the past, and she’ll next be seen in his movie After the Hunt.

The original American Psycho, which is adapted from a 1991 Bret Easton Ellis novel, was a controversial movie at the time of its release, and has come to be seen as a classic in the years since. Guadagnino’s movie will not be a remake of the 2000 film, but instead a new adaptation of the original source material.

The novel follows Patrick Bateman, a successful 1980s finance bro, as we discover that he has a habit of murdering people in his apartment every evening. Given the combination of style and violence that defines the novel and the 2000 movie, it seems like exactly the kind of material Guadagnino enjoys working with.