 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Daisy Ridley’s solo Star Wars film has recruited the Bourne Ultimatum screenwriter

By
Daisy Ridley as Rey in The Rise of Skywalker.
Lucasfilm

Star Wars: New Jedi Order was first announced almost two years ago, and now, The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the project has a new screenwriter. George Nolfi, who is best known for writing the screenplays for The Bourne Ultimatum and Ocean’s 12, has been tapped to write the project, which is expected to be a film focused on Daisy Ridley’s Rey from the sequel trilogy.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a documentary director, is set to make her narrative debut on the project, which is set 15 years after the events of the sequel trilogy and focuses on Rey as she trains a new cohort of young Jedi. Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson were the project’s initial writers, but that was before Obaid-Chinoy came on board. When Ridley was confirmed to be returning for the film, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight was brought in to take a pass at the script.

Recommended Videos

The delays in getting to a final script have meant that the movie itself has also been delayed. The Mandalorian and Grogu is currently slated for a May 2026 release, and the next Star Wars movie to shoot will now be Shawn Levy’s project, which reporting suggests may star Ryan Gosling.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

If Nolfi ultimately pens the final script for this film, it will be a departure from the thrillers that he has spent most of his career writing. Given the revolving door of writers on the project, though, it seems like Disney is working hard to make sure the final script is one worth moving forward with.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Andor season 2 will reveal the origin of one iconic Star Wars location
Cassian Andor looks behind him while he walks in Andor season 1.

Andor season 2 will be an even bigger and more expansive space adventure than its predecessor. In a recent interview with Empire, Cassian Andor himself, actor Diego Luna, teased that the critically acclaimed Star Wars series will go to even more places and planets in its second season than it did in its first. "We move in space more than ever — the amount of planets and sets you’re going to get to see," Luna promised. "There are some familiar and new locations."

According to Andor creator Tony Gilroy, the show's sophomore season will even travel to one of the most important locations in Star Wars history: Yavin 4, the moon where the Rebel Alliance's headquarters are stationed during the first Death Star's destruction at the end of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope. "I mean, we have to end up in Yavin, right?” Gilroy teased. "So, we’ll tell the story of Yavin. No one has quite dealt with Yavin the way we will be doing it.”

Read more
Disney has pulled a 2026 Star Wars film from its schedule
Daisy Ridley as Rey in The Rise of Skywalker.

We may have to wait a little longer for more Star Wars. Variety is reporting that Disney has pulled the Star Wars film that was previously scheduled for December 18, 2026, from its schedule. Ice Age 6 has moved into that spot in the calendar.

There was never an announcement of what this project would be, but Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy had been announced to direct a film that followed Daisy Ridley's Rey in the aftermath of the events of The Rise of Skywalker. Steven Knight was slated to be the screenwriter but left the project earlier this year.

Read more
5 years ago, The Mandalorian made Star Wars fun again
Din Djarin walks with a hostage in The Mandalorian.

It is a reality of Hollywood filmmaking that the longer a franchise goes on, the more baggage it accrues — both culturally and canonically. Hollywood's studios have done their best to ignore this in recent years, but one need look no further than Star Wars for proof. What was once the crown jewel of the franchise world has become a troubled property plagued by creative issues, toxic fans, and recycled ideas. As the franchise's novelty has faded, viewers' hunger for truly new stories set in the Star Wars universe has grown.

Pilot opening scene - The Mandalorian Season One (2019)

Read more