Dakota Johnson doesn’t know who to love in Persuasion trailer

Compared to Pride & Prejudice, there haven’t been quite as many adaptations of Jane Austen’s Persuasion. But this summer, Netflix is making a new attempt with Dakota Johnson in the leading role of Anne Elliot. Anne is an intelligent young woman in the 19th century whose greatest regret is that she gave up her engagement with Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) because her family convinced her that he didn’t have the right social standing or wealth. It’s a mistake that Anne has lived with for years. But in the new trailer for Persuasion, Anne has a chance to make a different choice.

In the scenes from the film, Anne is immediately overwhelmed by Frederick’s return to her life as a successful and handsome captain. The pain of their previous relationship lingers even as they become friends. However, there’s a big complication in play since another suitor, Mr. Elliot (Henry Golding), has entered the picture. And now Anne must decide whether to pursue her old flame or move forward with a new love.

Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

“Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth, the dashing one she let get away, crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel.”

Richard E. Grant also stars in the film as Anne’s father, Sir Walter Elliot, with Nikki Amuka-Bird as Lady Russell and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Mary Musgrove. The rest of the cast includes Suki Waterhouse, Ben Bailey, Izuka Hoyle, Nia Towle, Edward Bluemel, Lydia Rose Bewley, and Yolanda Kettle.

Carrie Cracknell directed the new adaptation from a script by Ronald Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow. Persuasion will premiere on Netflix on July 15.

