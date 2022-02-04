Steven Spielberg casts David Lynch in The Fabelmans

For the first time ever, directors Steven Spielberg and David Lynch are going to collaborate. It’s just not happening in the way that anyone expected. Variety is reporting that Lynch has been cast in a role for Spielberg’s upcoming film The Fabelmans. Details about Lynch’s part were not disclosed in the story.

Lynch is best known as a director of critically acclaimed films including Eraserhead, Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, The Straight Story, Wild At Heart, and Lost Highway. He is also the co-creator of Twin Peaks, a wildly popular cult series from the 1990s that was revived by Showtime in 2017 as Twin Peaks: The Return.

While famous for his work behind the camera, Lynch has been known to occasionally perform on camera as well. In both incarnations of Twin Peaks, Lynch portrayed FBI agent Gordon Cole. He also lent his voice to The Cleveland Show and Family Guy, and guest-starred in FX’s Louie. Lynch also had a supporting role in John Carroll Lynch’s feature film Lucky.

Spielberg co-wrote the script for The Fabelmans with Tony Kushner (Angels in America), and it is a semiautobiographical story inspired by Spielberg’s youth in Arizona. Spielberg is also directing the film, which will be his first project after his recent West Side Story remake, which was a hit with critics (and less so with audiences).

Gabriel LaBelle is playing the leading role in The Fabelmans, alongside Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, Julia Butters, Judd Hirsch, Sam Rechner, Oakes Fegley, Chloe East, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, Jonathan Hadary, and Isabelle Kusman.

Universal Pictures is expected to release The Fabelmans in November of this year.

