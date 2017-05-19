Catch up on ‘Twin Peaks’ before the new season with our guide to the essentials

More than 25 years after Twin Peaks aired its seemingly final episode, audiences will soon be able to return to the eerie northwest town with a new limited series on Showtime, premiering May 21. Longtime fans have been salivating at the chance to see what happens next in David Lynch and Mark Frost’s mystical detective story, but viewers unfamiliar with Twin Peaks may be wondering what all the hubbub is about.

What is Twin Peaks? Why is it important?

Twin Peaks was a serialized drama that aired from 1990-91. Primarily a mystery story, it followed the investigation into the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), whose body is found by the shore near her (fictional) hometown of Twin Peaks, Washington. The FBI dispatches the eccentric Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) to investigate. What he finds is a town rife with bizarre characters and dark secrets.

Many of the defining aspects of Twin Peaks may sound familiar to modern viewers: Oddball detectives, a town with a dark secret, heavy use of dream sequences, and a large cast of oddballs have all become common features of modern shows. If the show’s premise seems old hat at this point, it’s only because Twin Peaks proved to be a truly revolutionary show, one whose influence can be found throughout the current “Golden Age of TV.”

Twin Peaks, unlike most shows of its time, liked to withhold, to draw things out, teasing new details every episode. And despite the mystery driving the show, it became apparent Lynch and Frost were less interested in providing answers than in using Laura Palmer’s death as an excuse to get Cooper — and viewers — to explore the weird world they’d created.

Beyond its novel storytelling, Twin Peaks also set a new standard for filmmaking on television. Lynch was already an accomplished director by the time the show went into production, and he and Frost enforced high standards for cinematography and set design. The show’s best sequences achieve a delirious beauty on par with anything in Lynch’s films.

Perhaps the most notable thing about the show, and the reason it continues to be popular, is how it defies easy categorization. Twin Peaks flits from mystery to horror to comedy at a moment’s notice; the grief at Laura’s murder can be juxtaposed with Cooper gushing out an ode to black coffee. It’s a show which recognizes that life is a patchwork of comedy and tragedy, horror and romance. Frost’s sharp, quotable dialogue is as important as Lynch’s fever dream visuals, and that gives the show a singular, enduring quality. Read on to explore some essential episodes that will prepare you for Twin Peaks’ return.

Essential episodes

If you you are a first-time viewer, or simply want to refresh your memory before the new episodes premiere, here are ten classic episodes to watch, covering most of the bases. Note that if you have time, you should at least watch the entirety of season 1 (which is excellent from start to finish), the first nine episodes of season 2, and the final two or three episodes as the second season tends to drag in the middle. (Note: As you’d imagine, spoilers apply ahead. If you want to go in fresh, we recommend skipping the synopses.)