Denzel Washington apologized to Black Panther 3 director for spilling Marvel secret

Denzel Washington made waves in November when he revealed that he plans to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before he retires. While promoting Gladiator II on Australia’s Today show, the two-time Oscar winner surprised everyone by announcing, “[Black Panther director] Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther.” The news understandably came as a shock to comic book fans, given that Marvel hasn’t even announced Black Panther 3 yet, let alone whether Coogler will be returning to helm the project.

Now, it looks like Washington’s comment may have come as a bit of a surprise to Coogler himself. During an appearance on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, Washington revealed that he called the filmmaker recently to apologize for spilling the beans about his involvement in Black Panther 3. “I called him the other day. I forgot what it was about — no, I called him to apologize,” Washington said. “I said, ‘I’m sorry, man.’ He’s like, ‘No, man, it’s all good.'”

The actor went on to admit that he doesn’t know exactly what Coogler has planned for him in Black Panther 3, only that he’s going to be included in the film. “I don’t know what he’s got cooking for me,” Washington explained. “I love Ryan, because he’s like, he won’t say things. ‘You know what I’m saying? Like, you know what I’m saying?’ Well, at least that’s when he talks to me.”

“I’m like, ‘No, I don’t know what you’re saying, Ryan, say it!'” the actor continued. “That’s how he sounds, right? ‘Yeah, you know what I’m saying?’ And I’m like, ‘Man, are you kidding me? Just write it! Whatever you write, I’ll do it.'”

Fans will likely have to wait a bit to learn more about Coogler and Washington’s Black Panther 3 collaboration. Coogler is currently in the midst of finishing his next film, Sinners, an original horror movie starring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld that’s set to hit theaters in March. Whether or not he chooses Black Panther 3 as his follow-up to that film remains to be seen. Washington, for his part, is next set to appear in Highest 2 Lowest, a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low that marks a reunion between the actor and director Spike Lee.