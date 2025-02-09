 Skip to main content
Denzel Washington isn’t worried about his ‘Gladiator II’ Oscar snub

Denzel Washington sits down and stares.
Denzel Washington has had his fair share of Oscar success over the decades, and he isn’t sweating the fact that the Oscars ignored his performance in Gladiator II. In speaking with The New York Times, Washington said that he’s been around too long to care that much about recognition for individual performances.

“I was sitting there smiling [on nomination morning], going: ‘Look at you. On the day you didn’t get a nomination for an Oscar, you’re working on Othello on Broadway,'” he said. “Are you kidding me? Awww. Oh, I’m so upset,” he added sarcastically.

Washington added, though, that he was happy for the performers who had received some recognition.

“I’m happy for all that did, and I’m happy with what I’m doing,” he said. “Listen, I’ve been around too long. I’ve got — I don’t wanna say other fish to fry, but there’s a reality at this age. Going back to what I was saying: The beginning of wisdom is understanding. I’m getting wiser, working on talking less and learning to understand more — and that’s exciting.”

Although reviews for Gladiator II as a whole were a mixed bag, almost every critic singled out Washington as the standout performer. Washington plays Macrinus in the film, a striver and former slave who rises to great power inside of Rome. Washington is playing to the rafters in the part, but it’s undoubtedly what the movie calls for, and there are few who are better able to deliver that than Washington. The movie earned a single nomination for its admittedly lush costume design.

Washington has had Oscar success in the past, winning Best Supporting Actor for Glory in 1990 and Best Actor for Training Day in 2002.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in February 2025
Ryan Reynolds cuddles up next to his young daughter.

This February, television dominates the upcoming Netflix slate. After Back in Action found a home in the Netflix top 10 last month, the streamer turns its attention toward TV in the next few weeks. Before she plays Abby in The Last of Us season 2, Kaitlyn Dever headlines the brand-new series Apple Cider Vinegar. Elsewhere, the final season of Cobra Kai arrives on February 13, while Robert De Niro's Zero Day streams on February 20.
While TV might be the focus this month, Netflix continues to have one of the best vaults on the streaming market. With the addition of Warner Bros. and Paramount movies, the Netflix library is packed with underrated gems that need attention. Our movie picks for February include an emotional music documentary, a delightful rom-com, and a charming kids' adventure.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Avicii – I'm Tim (2024)
Avicii – I'm Tim | Official Trailer | Netflix
Tim Bergling was a shy kid from Sweden who eventually became one of the world's biggest DJs. You probably know him better by his stage name, Avicii. After entering the music space as a teenager, Avicii strapped himself on a rocket to superstardom with 2011's Levels. After that song, Avicii's life changed, for better or for worse.
Avicii — I'm Tim goes behind the scenes into the life of Tim first and foremost. From his humble beginnings to his tragic death, Avicii became one of the defining artists of his generation. The emotional documentary features interviews with friends, family, and colleagues, as they try to answer one question: Who was Tim Bergling?

Read more
3 underrated shows on (HBO) Max you need to watch in February 2025
Ivana Miličević and Antony Starr in Banshee.

The TV selection on Max isn't quite as impressive as its film lineup, largely because the HBO shows are getting drowned out by an endless supply of reality programming from Warner Bros. Discovery. Rest assured, you'll never see a trashy reality series among our list of the three underrated shows on (HBO) Max that you need to watch.

For the month of February, we're going with one of the last great action series from Cinemax, an underappreciated dramedy from HBO, and Adult Swim's latest breakout animated series.

Read more
Rachel Brosnahan spoke with a lot of journalists to prepare for Lois Lane
Rachel Brosnahan in Superman.

Lois Lane is one of the most iconic roles in comic books, and Rachel Brosnahan has some big shoes to fill. When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, Brosnahan discussed how she prepared for the role, saying that while she hadn't spoken with any of the other actresses who took on the character (a list that includes Amy Adams, Kate Bosworth, and Teri Hatcher), she had spoken to a lot of actual journalists.

“I felt like I was focused on the journalism piece,” the actress said. “I spoke to a handful of journalists who really helped me get inside the head of a modern reporter.”

Read more