Denzel Washington isn’t worried about his ‘Gladiator II’ Oscar snub

Denzel Washington has had his fair share of Oscar success over the decades, and he isn’t sweating the fact that the Oscars ignored his performance in Gladiator II. In speaking with The New York Times, Washington said that he’s been around too long to care that much about recognition for individual performances.

“I was sitting there smiling [on nomination morning], going: ‘Look at you. On the day you didn’t get a nomination for an Oscar, you’re working on Othello on Broadway,'” he said. “Are you kidding me? Awww. Oh, I’m so upset,” he added sarcastically.

Washington added, though, that he was happy for the performers who had received some recognition.

“I’m happy for all that did, and I’m happy with what I’m doing,” he said. “Listen, I’ve been around too long. I’ve got — I don’t wanna say other fish to fry, but there’s a reality at this age. Going back to what I was saying: The beginning of wisdom is understanding. I’m getting wiser, working on talking less and learning to understand more — and that’s exciting.”