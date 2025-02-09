Denzel Washington isn’t worried about his ‘Gladiator II’ Oscar snub

Denzel Washington has had his fair share of Oscar success over the decades, and he isn’t sweating the fact that the Oscars ignored his performance in Gladiator II. In speaking with The New York Times, Washington said that he’s been around too long to care that much about recognition for individual performances.
“I was sitting there smiling [on nomination morning], going: ‘Look at you. On the day you didn’t get a nomination for an Oscar, you’re working on Othello on Broadway,'” he said. “Are you kidding me? Awww. Oh, I’m so upset,” he added sarcastically.
Washington added, though, that he was happy for the performers who had received some recognition.
“I’m happy for all that did, and I’m happy with what I’m doing,” he said. “Listen, I’ve been around too long. I’ve got — I don’t wanna say other fish to fry, but there’s a reality at this age. Going back to what I was saying: The beginning of wisdom is understanding. I’m getting wiser, working on talking less and learning to understand more — and that’s exciting.”
Although reviews for Gladiator II as a whole were a mixed bag, almost every critic singled out Washington as the standout performer. Washington plays Macrinus in the film, a striver and former slave who rises to great power inside of Rome. Washington is playing to the rafters in the part, but it’s undoubtedly what the movie calls for, and there are few who are better able to deliver that than Washington. The movie earned a single nomination for its admittedly lush costume design.
Washington has had Oscar success in the past, winning Best Supporting Actor for Glory in 1990 and Best Actor for Training Day in 2002.