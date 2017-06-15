You can get a free Roku from AT&T if you prepay for DirecTV Now

Why it matters to you This offer will save you $80 on a new Roku Premiere device.

If you are in the market for a Roku Premiere set-top box, you may want to give AT&T a call. The carrier is offering a free Roku Premiere to any new customer that prepays two months of their DirecTV Now subscription.

It is a limited time offer and only new customers signing up for DirecTV Now are eligible to get a free Roku Premiere. Do not expect to stockpile on Roku devices since AT&T is limiting each customer to two Roku boxes. You can redeem your offer online now on DirecTV Now’s website. You will be able to get your Roku from an AT&T store starting June 23.

AT&T is giving you a free way to watch DirecTV Now, but the company is also offering a new cost-effective bundle. Earlier this month, those with an AT&T Unlimited Choice mobile subscription could get unlimited data and access to DirecTV Now’s 60-plus channel Live A Little package for $70 per month. Unlimited Choice plans start at $60 per month, Live A Little starts at $35 per month, so that offer could save you $25 every month.

DirecTV Now has been struggling to get new subscribers recently. In its first month, DirecTV Now amassed more than 200,000 subscribers. In May, DirecTV Now reportedly lost 3,000 subscribers in February and remained flat in March for a total subscriber base hovering around 325,000 as of late May. Its over-the-top competitor — Dish’s Sling TV — has been the leader in the skinny bundle race with 1.3 million subscribers at the end of March.

Offering free goodies to entice new customers has been in AT&T’s promotional strategy since DirecTV Now launched in November. For the first six weeks of DirecTV Now’s existence, AT&T offered 100 channels for $35 a month. That is nearly 50 percent off the price of its 100 channel Go Big package which is $60 per month. That promotional period coincided with DirecTV Now’s best month in terms of subscriber growth.