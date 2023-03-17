Everything coming to Hulu in April 2023

It's been a year, and people are still talking about the 2022 Oscars. While not a lot of people watched last's year's ceremony, everyone knows what happened: Ariana DeBose "did the thing" and won Best Supporting Actress for playing Anita in Steven Spielberg's exhilarating remake of West Side Story. Okay, while that did happen, the far more noteworthy event that occurred was Will Smith, everyone's favorite Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage in front of millions of people.

Now commonly referred to as "The Slap," the incident had immediate repercussions. Smith was banned from the Academy for 10 years and had some of his film projects either delayed or outright canceled. Rock laid low for a while and only in March commented directly about the incident in a popular Netflix comedy special, Selective Outrage. With the 2023 Oscars set to occur shortly, a lot of people are asking if the Suicide Squad actor is going to attend this year's ceremony. After all, it's a tradition for the Best Actor winner to return the following year to present the Best Actress award. So is Will Smith going to be at tonight's 95th annual Academy Awards? And if he is, can you live stream the 2023 Oscars?

The answer is simple ... and complicated