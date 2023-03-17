Everything coming to Hulu in April 2023

If you want a wide array of classic movies, favorite TV shows, and new content you can’t find anywhere else, Hulu is the streamer for you. From exciting original series like Tiny Beautiful Things starring WandaVision‘s Kathryn Hahn and Merritt Wever and the psychological drama Saint X to the season three premiere of the cult comedy Dave, Hulu subscribers will have something for everyone in the household.
The full list of Hulu’s new arrivals in April 2023 is below, along with the movies, shows, and documentaries we’re most excited about highlighted in bold.
April 1
Black Clover (complete seasons 1-2 SUBBED & DUBBED)
Dr. STONE (complete season 1 SUBBED & DUBBED)
Log Horizon (complete season 1 SUBBED & DUBBED)
Overlord (complete season 2 SUBBED & DUBBED)
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (complete season 1 SUBBED & DUBBED)
Toriko (complete season 1 DUBBED)
Adam (2009)
American Psycho (2000)
Baby Mama (2008)
Bachelorette (2012)
Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)
Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Big Daddy (1999)
Blackthorn (2011)
Body At Brighton Rock (2019)
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)
Boys On The Side (1995)
Breakin’ All The Rules (2004)
Bridesmaids (2011)
Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)
The Brothers (2001)
CHiPS (2017)
Copycat (1995)
Courage Under Fire (1996)
Date Night (2010)
Dear John (2010)
Despicable Me (2010)
Despicable Me 2 (2013)
The Diary Of A Teenage Girl (2015)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)
Dredd (2012)
Elysium (2013)
Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)
The Fan (1996)
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)
Father Of The Bride (1991)
Father Of The Bride Part II (1995)
The Forgotten (2004)
Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)
Haywire (2012)
High Fidelity (2000)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
The Interview (2014)
Joe Somebody (2001)
John Tucker Must Die (2006)
The Lady In The Van (2016)
Lincoln (2012)
Made In America (1993)
Made Of Honor (2008)
Mission To Mars (2000)
Moulin Rouge! (2001)
Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)
Nanny McPhee (2006)
Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
The Negotiator (1998)
Once (2007)
Prom Night (2008)
Revenge of the Nerds (1984)
Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)
Righteous Kill (2008)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
Runaway Jury (2003)
Second Act (2018)
The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)
Shrek (2001)
Shrek 2 (2004)
Think Like A Man (2012)
Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)
To The Wonder (2012)
We Own The Night (2007)
April 2
Chainsaw Man (complete season 1 Dubbed)
April 3
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields
April 4
Escape From Planet Earth (2013)
April 5
The Good Mothers (complete limited series)
The Pope: Answers
Reginald the Vampire (complete season 1)
Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023)
April 6
Dave ( season 3 premiere)
Spy x Family (season 1, part 2 DUBBED)
The Last Stand (2013)
April 7
Tiny Beautiful Things (new, complete limited series)
The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla
Beast of Burden (2018)
The Honeymoon (2022)
Medieval (2022)
Mr. Right (2015)
The Program (2015)
April 8
13 Assassins (2010)
Jesus Camp (2006)
The Queen Of Versailles (2012)
April 9
War with Grandpa (2020)
April 10
Blood Money (complete season 1)
Ice Road Truckers (complete season 3)
Swamp People: Serpent Invasion (complete season 1)
The Weekend (2019)
April 11
Am I Being Unreasonable? (complete season 1)
April 12
34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
April 13
Single Drunk Female (complete season 2)
Door Mouse (2022)Flux Gourmet (2022)
April 14
The Offering (2023)
Section 8 (2022)
She Will (2021)
April 15
Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash (complete season 1)
Denis Ultimate Mishmash (complete season 1)
Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash (complete season 1)
KidCity Ultimate Mishmash (complete season 1)
KONOSUBA (complete season 1 SUBBED & DUBBED)
LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash (complete seasons 2-3)
Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash (complete season 1)
Mob Psycho 100 (complete season 1 SUBBED & DUBBED)
One Piece (episodes 153-325 DUBBED)
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: complete season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Main Street (2010)
Serious Moonlight (2009)
Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)
Zero Days (2016)
April 17
New Girl (complete series)
April 18
The Quake (2018)
April 19
Algiers, America (two-episode docuseries premiere)
April 20
Quasi (2023)
Joyride (2022)
April 21
Love Me (complete season 2)
Poker Face (2022)
April 22
Dear Mama (two-episode series premiere)
Secrets of the Elephants (docuseries premiere)
April 26
Saint X (three-episode series premiere)
April 27
There There (2022)
April 28
Clock (2023)
Banana Split (2018)
Paradise City (2022)
April 30
Black Nativity (2013)
