Everything coming to Netflix in March 2023

Rick Marshall
By

There’s a lot to like about the new arrivals on Netflix in March 2023, no matter what kinds of movies or shows you’re interested in.

Highlights from the month’s list of new additions include the premieres of adult animated series Agent Elvis, unconventional quiz show Cheat, and TV series spinoff film Luther: The Fallen Sun, as well as new seasons of Shadow & Bone and The Kingdom, new episodes of season 4 of You, and the Adam Sandler comedy sequel Murder Mystery 2. Documentary fans can also look forward to a trio of new films and docuseries, including MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, Money Shot: The Pornhub Story, and Waco: American Apocalypse.

We’ve provided the full list of everything new on Netflix in March 2023 below, with the new arrivals we’re most excited about highlighted in bold.

Coming to Netflix in March 2023

March TBD

  • Agent Elvis
  • Furies
  • I Am Georgina: Season 2

March 1

  • Big Daddy
  • Burlesque
  • Cheat
  • Easy A
  • Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2
  • The Hangover
  • The Hangover: Part II
  • The Hangover: Part III
  • Little Angel: Volume 2
  • Magic Mike XXL
  • National Lampoon’s Animal House
  • Open Season
  • Open Season 2
  • The Other Boleyn Girl
  • Out of Africa
  • Rango
  • Seven Years in Tibet
  • Sleepless in Seattle
  • Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
  • Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me
  • Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2

March 2

  • Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2
  • Karate Sheep
  • Masameer County: Season 2
  • Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil
  • Sex/Life: Season 2
  • This Is Where I Leave You

March 3

  • Love at First Kiss
  • Next in Fashion: Season 2
  • Split the Root

March 4

  • Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
  • Divorce Attorney Shin

March 6

  • Ridley Jones: Season 5

March 7

  • World War Z

March 8

  • Faraway
  • MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

March 9

  • You: Season 4 Part 2

March 10

  • The Glory Part 2
  • Have a nice day!
  • Luther: The Fallen Sun
  • Outlast
  • Rana Naidu
  • 10 Minute Workouts : Volume 2
  • 20 Minute Workouts : Volume 2
  • 30 Minute Workouts : Volume 2
  • Abs & Core Volume 1
  • Bodyweight Burn : Volume 2
  • Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1
  • Fitness for Runners Volume 1
  • High-Intensity Training : Volume 2
  • Ignite & Inspire : Volume 1
  • Kick Off with Betina Gozo : Volume 1
  • Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1
  • Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1
  • Yoga Volume 1
  • Yoga with Xochil : Volume 1

March 14

  • Ariyoshi Assists
  • Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle

March 15

  • The Law of the Jungle
  • Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

March 16

  • The Chronicles of Riddick
  • Kick-Ass 2
  • Pitch Black
  • Riddick
  • Shadow and Bone: Season 2
  • Still Time

March 17

  • Dance 100
  • In His Shadow
  • Maestro in Blue
  • The Magician’s Elephant
  • Noise
  • Sky High: The Series

March 20

  • Carol
  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7

March 21

  • We Lost Our Human

March 22

  • Invisible City: Season 2
  • The Kingdom: Season 2
  • Waco: American Apocalypse

March 23

  • Johnny
  • The Night Agent

March 24

  • Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
  • Love Is Blind: Season 4

March 28

  • InuYasha: Seasons 4-5
  • Mae Martin: SAP 

March 29

  • Emergency: NYC
  • Unseen
  • Wellmania 

March 30

  • Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold 
  • From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke
  • Unstable

March 31

  • Copycat Killer 
  • Diary of a Mad Black Woman
  • Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5
  • Kill Boksoon 
  • Love Is Blind: Season 4
  • Murder Mystery 2 
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2

