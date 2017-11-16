Official ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ title, first cast photo hint at a dark conflict

The second of the planned five-film Fantastic Beasts series is marching on, with the next installment due out in a year. To start preparing fans, Warner Bros. announced the sequel‘s official title on Thursday, November 16 alongside a new cast photo. As such, we now know the film is called Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The title makes it clear that the Dark wizard only briefly seen in the Harry Potter books will play an important role in the upcoming movie. That makes sense given that we saw him emerge as a dangerous threat in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. When we met Gellert Grindelwald in the film, he was disguised as Percival Graves (Colin Farrell), the director of magical security for the Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA). However, he was eventually unmasked and captured.

Johnny Depp portrayed the real version of the wizard and he returns in The Crimes of Grindelwald. Meanwhile, his former childhood friend Albus Dumbledore finds his way into the film series, too. This young version of the beloved Hogwarts professor is played by Jude Law.

Both Depp and Law are among the cast members featured in the new photo, which the Fantastic Beasts Twitter account shared. The film’s returning stars include Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), and Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone).

In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/8aWj8xhGj5 — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) November 16, 2017

In The Crimes of Grindelwald, we will see Grindelwald on the loose again. His goal is for pure-blood wizards to subjugate no-majs (the American term for muggle), so he’ll be working to that end. Meanwhile, Dumbledore will be hard at work trying to stop his one-time friend. He’ll get Newt on board, albeit, without fully explaining the risks. Their mission will be dangerous for both of them, and Warner Bros. teases that lines will be drawn, testing the loyalty of even the strongest of bonds.

The screenplay was written by J.K. Rowling, who also produced with David Heyman, Steve Kloves, and Lionel Wigram. David Yates is back again to direct after helming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is due out November 16, 2018.