Time for Marvel to worry? Fantastic Four: First Steps test screening garners mixed results

Marvel heads into Phase Six with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The studio’s immediate future is riding on the critical and financial success of the film as the MCU moves into Phase Six. If the first test screenings are a sign of what’s to come, Marvel might be worried.

In a rare move, Marvel publicly test-screened The Fantastic Four: First Steps nearly two months before its July debut. According to Jeff Sneider, the results were mixed.

In a recent edition of The InSneider newsletter, Sneider’s source gave First Steps a mediocre review. “My source called it both ‘mid” and “meh,’ and ‘not that bad, but not that good, either,’ Sneider wrote. “More concerningly, they said it featured weak character development and bad CGI, though the latter issue will certainly be addressed over the next month.”

Sneider’s other source, who has not seen the finished film, described the film as a “mess” and a “huge problem movie.” These troublesome feelings likely led to Marvel running a test screening.

On the positive side, Ralph Ineson as the villainous Galactus received high praise. “It sounds like Ralph Ineson’s Galactus went over well with the crowd last night, which is encouraging, seeing as how Marvel has had a villain problem of late,” Sneider said.

Because Marvel conducted a test screening nearly eight weeks in advance of Fantastic Four’s release date, the studio has time to fix some of the so-called problems, including the CGI.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps welcomes Marvel’s First Family into the MCU. The titular group includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Ineson voices Galactus, while Julia Garner portrays Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles also star.

Matt Shakman directs First Steps. Shakman produced and directed the Disney+ series WandaVision.

After the disappointing returns of Captain America: Brave New World, Marvel bounced back with positive acclaim for Thunderbolts*. The Fantastic Four is the final Marvel movie of 2025. With Avengers: Doomsday moving to December 2026, the next MCU movie after First Steps will be Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July 2026.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters on July 25.