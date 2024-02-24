 Skip to main content
FC Dallas vs San Jose live stream: Can you watch for free?

The San Jose Earthquakes and FC Dallas, both playoff teams a year ago, will open their 2024 MLS campaigns with a matchup at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night.

FC Dallas vs San Jose kicks off tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on MLS Season Pass in the United States and Canada. Here’s what you need to know to watch a live stream of the match.

Watch FC Dallas vs San Jose on MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass doesn’t offer a free trial, and last year’s deal for T-Mobile customers isn’t coming back this season, so there’s no way to watch this one for free (unless you’re a season-ticket holder for any MLS team, then you can get Season Pass for free).

Nevertheless, if you’re at all interested in watching MLS this season, there’s no question that Season Pass is well worth the money. For $15 per month or a much more valuable $99 for the season (those prices drop to $13 and $79, respectively, for Apple TV+ subscribers), you’ll get every MLS game this year (there’s 493 in total, and about 470 will be exclusive to Season Pass) in either English or Spanish (as well as French for the games with Canadian teams), every Leagues Cup game and MLS Next and MLS Next Pro matches. It also includes pre- and post-game shows, as well as “MLS 360,” a whip-around show that shows you every goal and jumps between games during the biggest moments.

Once you’re signed up, you can watch FC Dallas vs San Jose on your computer via the Apple TV website, or on pretty much any streaming device via the Apple TV app.

Watch FC Dallas vs San Jose Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) is worth having simply for the online privacy and security it will provide you. But VPN’s are also beneficial in the world of streaming from abroad, as they can hide your IP address and allow you to access content from other countries that is normally geo-blocked. So, if you have MLS Season Pass but you’re currently traveling outside the US or Canada, you can still watch this match with the help of a VPN.

NordVPN is our recommendation, but you can also check out our much more detailed rundown of the best VPN services in 2024.

