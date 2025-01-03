 Skip to main content
Flight Risk trailer: You’ve never seen Mark Wahlberg like this before

A pilot looks to the passenger seat with a headset on in Flight Risk.
Lionsgate

Mark Wahlberg almost always plays the hero. In Flight Risk, Wahlberg showcases his villainous side and a new hairstyle.

In the latest trailer for Flight Risk, Wahlberg plays Daryl Booth, a pilot tasked with transporting Air Marshal Madolyn Harris (Michelle Dockery) and her government witness, Winston (Topher Grace), across the Alaskan wilderness. During the flight, Booth reveals his true identity as a hit man hired by the mob to kill Winston to prevent him from testifying in a major case. Madolyn manages to apprehend Daryl after several altercations, but now she must fly the plane to safety.

“Y’all need a pilot,” Daryl sarcastically says while chained to the plane. One of the jarring components of Wahlberg’s performance is his hair. Wahlberg elected to shave parts of his head instead of wearing a bald cap.

Check out 🔥🔥 keep it real no bald cap 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mU1kIYcYbc

&mdash; Mark Wahlberg official (@markWahlberg_90) January 2, 2025

Flight Risk is directed by Mel Gibson from a screenplay by Jared Rosenberg. Gibson is a producer on Flight Risk alongside John Davis, John Fox, and Bruce Davey. Gibson and Wahlberg previously collaborated on 2022’s Father Stu and 2017’s Daddy’s Home 2.

This marks Gibson’s first directorial feature since 2016’s Hacksaw Ridge, which resulted in an Oscar nomination for Best Director. Gibson famously won Best Picture and Best Director for 1995’s Braveheart, an epic historical drama about William Wallace’s crusade during the First War of Scottish Independence. Gibson also directed 2004’s The Passion of the Christ and 2006’s Apocalypto, with the former potentially receiving a sequel in the near future.

Flight Risk was originally scheduled to come out on October 18, 2024. It will now be released theatrically on January 24, 2025.

