 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

‘Framed’ today, September 2: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 2 and need some help?

How did yesterday’s edition go for you? Could you figure it out on your own, or did you need a little magic? Either way, we’re back again to ensure a victory!

Hopefully, you went to the theater within the last five years because that’s when today’s selection premiered in cinemas. Keep reading for our hints that will help you win today’s Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players can see up to a maximum of six images. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Friday, September 2

  • Today’s Framed was released in 2019.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Guy Ritchie.
  • Today’s Framed stars Matthew McConaughey and Charlie Hunnam.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Friday, September 2

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

The Gentlemen

Editors' Recommendations

‘Framed’ today, August 29: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Monday)

A man looks on his phone.

‘Framed’ today, August 28: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Sunday)

A man looks on his phone.

‘Framed’ today, August 27: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Saturday)

A man looks on his phone.

‘Framed’ today, August 26: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)

A man looks on his phone.

Private listening on Roku: Listen to Roku TV with headphones

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Headphone Edition

The Rings of Power: what you should know about Middle-earth before watching

Galadriel strokes the face of a man in The Rings of Power.

The 10 best movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ranked

Avengers: Infinity War

Movie theater tickets going for just $3 on September 3

Movie theater audience watching Dolby Cinema content.

PUBG Mobile wins an MTV Video Music Award for its in-game Blackpink concert

BLACKPINK performing a virtual concert in PUBG.

Weird Al Yankovic biopic’s first trailer is pretty wizard

Daniel Radcliffe in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

From talking pigs to hot genies: the bold return of George Miller

George Miller stands in front of a Mad Max poster.

September 2022 movie preview: Harry Styles debuts as a leading man while Avatar returns

Neytiri and Jake in Avatar.

‘Framed’ today, August 30: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Tuesday)

A man looks on his phone.