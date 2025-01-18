The ‘Frasier’ revival will not continue on Paramount+ after two seasons

After two years on Paramount+, Variety is reporting that the Frasier revival will not move forward at Paramount+. The show, which originally debuted in October of 2023, will be shopped to other streamers by CBS Studios, which produces it.

The series was a revival of the smash sitcom from the 1990s, which was itself a spin-off of Cheers. Kelsey Grammer reprises his central role from the original series and is joined by Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, and Anders Keit.

When it first debuted, the Frasier revival was met with a mixed response from critics, many of whom felt it lacked some of the bite that had made the original series so successful. Part of the reason for the show’s limited success might be that other than Grammer himself, the cast is comprised largely of new actors and characters, although there are some cameos and appearances from familiar faces. Because the show features Frasier returning to Boston to start the next chapter of his life, the only real continuity it has with the original show is the character himself.

Although CBS is the studio shopping the project around, the revival is not expected to land on CBS, which already has an established lineup of comedies to rely on. Potential destinations reportedly include Prime Video and Hulu, which both house the show’s original run. The two seasons of the revival that already exist will remain on Paramount+.

While it’s not impossible that the show could land somewhere else, it’s also possible that this will be the end of the road for this particular revival.