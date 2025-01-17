Is Gladiator II streaming? Find out when Ridley Scott’s epic hits Paramount+

Relive the excitement of the arena at home as Gladiator II heads to Paramount+. The streamer announced Ridley Scott’s epic sequel begins streaming on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, in the U.S. and Canada.

24 years after Gladiator, Scott returned to Ancient Rome for a new story of strength and honor in Gladiator II. After the death of Maximus Decimus Meridius, Lucius (Paul Mescal), the grandson of Marcus Aurelius, was sent away from Rome by his mother Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) to protect him from assassins. Over a decade later, Lucius lives in Numidia with his wife. Lucius must confront his past when Roman forces led by General Acacius (Pedro Pascal) conquer Numidia and take the survivors captive. Lucius becomes a slave and trains to become a gladiator. Upon entering the Colosseum, Lucius swears to exact his revenge and bring glory back to Rome.

Gladiator’s ensemble includes Joseph Quinn as Emperor Geta, Fred Hechinger as Emperor Caracalla, Lior Raz as Viggo, Derek Jacobi as Senator Gracchus, and Denzel Washington as Macrinus.

Gladiator II | New Trailer (2024 Movie) - Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Ridley Scott

Scott directed Gladiator II, with a screenplay by David Scarpa and a story by Scarpa and Peter Craig, based on characters by David Franzoni. Released on November 22, 2024, in the United States, Gladiator II debuted to a $55 million opening weekend, the mark for an R-rated film in November. To date, Gladiator has earned over $455 million at the global box office.

Gladiator II mostly received positive reception and garnered nominations for two Golden Globes, three BAFTAs, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. While not official, Scott has toyed with the idea of Gladiator III, admitting he has completed eight pages of the screenplay.