Is Gladiator II streaming? Find out when Ridley Scott’s epic hits Paramount+

By
Paul Mescal kneels to cup some dirt in his hand in a still from the movie Gladiator II.
Paul Mescal in Gladiator II Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

Relive the excitement of the arena at home as Gladiator II heads to Paramount+. The streamer announced Ridley Scott’s epic sequel begins streaming on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, in the U.S. and Canada.

24 years after Gladiator, Scott returned to Ancient Rome for a new story of strength and honor in Gladiator II. After the death of Maximus Decimus Meridius, Lucius (Paul Mescal), the grandson of Marcus Aurelius, was sent away from Rome by his mother Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) to protect him from assassins. Over a decade later, Lucius lives in Numidia with his wife. Lucius must confront his past when Roman forces led by General Acacius (Pedro Pascal) conquer Numidia and take the survivors captive. Lucius becomes a slave and trains to become a gladiator. Upon entering the Colosseum, Lucius swears to exact his revenge and bring glory back to Rome.

Gladiator’s ensemble includes Joseph Quinn as Emperor Geta, Fred Hechinger as Emperor Caracalla, Lior Raz as Viggo, Derek Jacobi as Senator Gracchus, and Denzel Washington as Macrinus.

Gladiator II | New Trailer (2024 Movie) - Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Ridley Scott

Scott directed Gladiator II, with a screenplay by David Scarpa and a story by Scarpa and Peter Craig, based on characters by David Franzoni. Released on November 22, 2024, in the United States, Gladiator II debuted to a $55 million opening weekend, the mark for an R-rated film in November. To date, Gladiator has earned over $455 million at the global box office.

Gladiator II mostly received positive reception and garnered nominations for two Golden Globes, three BAFTAs, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. While not official, Scott has toyed with the idea of Gladiator III, admitting he has completed eight pages of the screenplay.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports.
Ridley Scott has already written eight pages for Gladiator 3. Will a third film happen?
Paul Mescal holds a sword and stands in the arena.

Gladiator II is still weeks away, but that hasn't stopped Ridley Scot from planning Gladiator 3. Scott has already conceived an idea for a third Gladiator film, even going so far as to write some of the screenplay.

"I've already got eight pages," Scott said about Gladiator 3's development via Total Film. "I've got the beginning of a very good footprint."

Read more
Gladiator II’s latest trailer asks: ‘Are you still not entertained?!?’
Paul Mescal wields a sword and stares.

"Rome has taken everything from me," Paul Mescal's Lucius says in the new trailer for Gladiator II. "But I will have my vengeance."

The latest trailer for Ridley Scott's sequel packs political intrigue, brutal fights, and a rhino in the arena. The trailer's most shocking moment involves an interaction between Lucius and his mother, Lucilla (Connie Nielsen). All his life, Lucius believed his father was Lucius Verus I. Before her son prepares for battle, Lucilla reveals that Lucius' father is Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), the hero at the center of Gladiator.

Read more
Gladiator 3? Ridley Scott is already ‘toying with the idea’ of a third film
Paul Mescal fights in the middle of a brawl.

After 24 long years, Gladiator II, the long-awaited sequel to the Oscar-winning Gladiator, will finally hit theaters later this year. The film is still two months away yet, Ridley Scott is already contemplating ideas for Gladiator 3.

While speaking with France’s Premiere magazine, Scott expressed his interest in making a third Gladiator film. Scott cited the ending to The Godfather as inspiration for how Gladiator II can ignite a third film.
“I’m already toying with the idea of ​​Gladiator 3. No, seriously! I’ve lit the fuse,” Scott said. “The ending of Gladiator II is reminiscent of The Godfather, with Michael Corleone finding himself with a job he didn’t want, and wondering, ‘Now, Father, what do I do?' So the next [film] will be about a man who doesn’t want to be where he is.”
Like the majority of Hollywood films, if Gladiator II churns a profit, a third film can happen. However, Gladiator II faces an uphill battle due to a budget north of $250 million, with The Hollywood Reporter stating it shot past $300 million.

Read more