 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

First look at Gladiator II previews battle between Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal

By
Paul Mescal stares with a confused look on face.
Amazon MGM Studios

Paul Mescal heads to the arena to battle Pedro Pascal in the first look at Gladiator II, Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated sequel to the Oscar-winning Gladiator.

In the images shared by Vanity Fair, Mescal plays Lucius, the former heir to the Empire and son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), who returns for the sequel. Lucilla sent Lucius to live in Numidia as a young boy. When the film opens, Lucius is peacefully in Numidia with his wife and child when Roman armies infiltrate his home.

Recommended Videos

One of the Roman soldiers is Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal), a general who learned as a junior officer under Russell Crowe’s Maximus Decimus Meridius. Crowe is not reprising his role as Maximus in the sequel.

Lucius becomes a prisoner of war, thrust into the Roman gladiatorial life. When Lucius enters the arena for the first time, he recognizes a familiar face in the crowd.

“When he [Lucius] gets to Rome as a prisoner and has a first round in the arena, he sees his mother [Lucilla]—to his shock,” Scott told Vanity Fair. “He doesn’t know whether she’s alive or not. How would he know? You don’t have telephones. There’s no press. And there’s his mother in the royal box looking pretty good after 20 years. And she’s with the general who he came face-to-face with on the wall in Numidia.”

Other actors featured in the photos include Fred Hecinger as Emperor Caracalla, Joseph Quinn as Emperor Geta, and Denzel Washington as Macrinusm, a powerbroker with a “stable of gladiators.”

Scott directs Gladiator II from a screenplay by David Scarpa, who wrote Napoleon and All the Money in the World. The first trailer will arrive on July 9. Per Collider, the trailer will be attached to Deadpool & Wolverine at the end of the month.

Gladiator II hits theaters in the U.S. and Canada on November 22, 2024, with an international release on November 15.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
What’s new on Apple TV+ this month (July 2024)
Natalie Portman standing and looking off to the side, Moses Ingram above her in a scene from Lady in the Lake.

Apple TV+ is the type of high-caliber streaming platform that consistently releases new content. These breakout movies and shows are often Apple exclusives, and feature top-notch talent both onscreen and behind the camera. Remember the movie CODA? That incredible Apple film won Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards. 

It can be difficult to keep up with any streaming platform’s releases, especially a service as prolific as Apple TV+. But that’s where we come in! Your pals at Digital Trends make it our duty to share our ever-evolving knowledge of what’s new and cool to watch on platforms like Apple TV+. 

Read more
The best family movies on Amazon Prime Video right now
Will Ferrell provides the voice of Megamind in Megamind.

School is out, and that means the best family movies on Amazon Prime Video right now will be a major lifeline. From keeping the kids entertained on rainy work days to setting up a weekly family movie night, Amazon Prime Video offers loads of quality family-friendly movies. However, finding them isn't always easy with Amazon's putrid user interface.

That's where this list comes in. We've searched the Amazon Prime Video collection for you to build this roundup of the best family-friendly movies available now.

Read more
How to watch 2024 AEW Forbidden Door live stream
Poster and logo for AEW Forbidden Door.

For the third time, AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) will co-produce Forbidden Door, a crossover wrestling event showcasing the best wrestlers in each company. This year's edition will also feature athletes from World Wonder Ring Stardom, the sister company of NJPW, and Mexico's Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL).

The main event of Forbidden Door will feature AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland putting his title on the line against Will Ospreay. New Japan's top title, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, will also be up for grabs when champion Jon Moxley takes on Tetsuya Naito. For information on how to watch Forbidden Door, keep reading.
When and where is 2024 AEW Forbidden Door?
Zero Hour: AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Pre Show - LIVE Sunday, June 30 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT

Read more