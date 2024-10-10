‘Cecil B. DeMille on steroids:’ Gladiator 2’s BTS footage teases wild, epic action

The original Gladiator marked a pinnacle in the career of director Ridley Scott. While Scott didn’t win an Oscar for Best Director, he did take home the prize for Best Picture, while Russell Crowe was named Best Actor. Nearly a quarter century has passed between the first film and its upcoming sequel, Gladiator 2. And in a new behind-the-scenes video from the film, Scott demonstrates that he still favors old-school film methods and practical sets.

Gladiator II | Making Of An Epic (2024) – Ridley Scott, Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington, who has been in more than a few blockbusters, describes the sequel as “the biggest film I’ve been on. It’s huge. Cecil B. DeMille on steroids.” The actor is referring to legendary director Cecil B. DeMille, who made epic movies through Hollywood’s silent pictures era and into the 1950s, including his remake of The Ten Commandments. Gladiator 2‘s scale is comparable to those of DeMille films, but taken to an even higher level.

The video also sets the stage for the film’s story, which features Paul Mescal taking over the role of Lucius Verus from Spencer Treat Clark, who played the character as a child in the original. Lucius has lived outside of Rome for the last two decades and started his own family. However, his blissful life is ended when Lucius’ adoptive homeland is conquered by Rome and he’s dragged back to the city as a slave.

Washington’s character, Macrinus, wants to use Lucius and other gladiators to bring down Rome’s corrupt emperors, Geta (The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger). But first, Lucius and his newfound allies have to live long enough to get their revenge. As seen in the video, the gladiators are pitted against floodwaters, wild animals, and each other. But only a select few may live long enough to get glory in the arena.

The Last of Us‘ Pedro Pascal also stars in the film as Marcus Acacius, the man who enslaved Lucius and conquered his land. Connie Nielsen is reprising her role as Lucius’ mother, Lucilla, from the first Gladiator. Derek Jacobi is also returning as Senator Gracchus.

Gladiator 2 will hit theaters on November 22.