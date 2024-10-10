 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

‘Cecil B. DeMille on steroids:’ Gladiator 2’s BTS footage teases wild, epic action

By
Paul Mescal in a behind-the-scenes pic from Gladiator 2.
Universal Pictures

The original Gladiator marked a pinnacle in the career of director Ridley Scott. While Scott didn’t win an Oscar for Best Director, he did take home the prize for Best Picture, while Russell Crowe was named Best Actor. Nearly a quarter century has passed between the first film and its upcoming sequel, Gladiator 2. And in a new behind-the-scenes video from the film, Scott demonstrates that he still favors old-school film methods and practical sets.

Gladiator II | Making Of An Epic (2024) – Ridley Scott, Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington, who has been in more than a few blockbusters, describes the sequel as “the biggest film I’ve been on. It’s huge. Cecil B. DeMille on steroids.” The actor is referring to legendary director Cecil B. DeMille, who made epic movies through Hollywood’s silent pictures era and into the 1950s, including his remake of The Ten Commandments. Gladiator 2‘s scale is comparable to those of DeMille films, but taken to an even higher level.

Recommended Videos

The video also sets the stage for the film’s story, which features Paul Mescal taking over the role of Lucius Verus from Spencer Treat Clark, who played the character as a child in the original. Lucius has lived outside of Rome for the last two decades and started his own family. However, his blissful life is ended when Lucius’ adoptive homeland is conquered by Rome and he’s dragged back to the city as a slave.

Related

Washington’s character, Macrinus, wants to use Lucius and other gladiators to bring down Rome’s corrupt emperors, Geta (The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger). But first, Lucius and his newfound allies have to live long enough to get their revenge. As seen in the video, the gladiators are pitted against floodwaters, wild animals, and each other. But only a select few may live long enough to get glory in the arena.

The Last of Us‘ Pedro Pascal also stars in the film as Marcus Acacius, the man who enslaved Lucius and conquered his land. Connie Nielsen is reprising her role as Lucius’ mother, Lucilla, from the first Gladiator. Derek Jacobi is also returning as Senator Gracchus.

Gladiator 2 will hit theaters on November 22.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley reveals why she finds her return as Rey ‘scary’
star wars daisy ridley rey jedi order movie return scary smirks on tatooine in episode 9 the rise of skywalker

Last year, Lucasfilm announced a handful of promising new film projects set within the Star Wars universe, including one that will follow Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she attempts to rebuild the Jedi Order following the events of 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy subsequently confirmed in an interview with IGN that the film will take place 15 years after the conclusion of Star Wars' Sequel Trilogy and will find the Jedi "in disarray" and Rey trying to rebuild the Order "based on the books, based on what she promised Luke (Mark Hamill)."

Since then, progress on the project has been slow. Its original writers, Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson, departed the project in March 2023, and their replacement, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, reportedly parted ways with the film recently as well. For her part, Daisy Ridley has remained fairly tight-lipped about the project and its status. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, though, she did open up about actually preparing to reprise her life-changing Star Wars role.

Read more
The 25 best YouTube videos for kids (October 2024)
Mark Rober holding out a drone while giving the commencement speech at MIT.

Whether you like it or not, kids are going to watch YouTube. The site is filled with a seemingly endless selection of videos from which to choose. With older kids, you don't want them watching content that's not appropriate, or stuff that will "rot their brain." With younger kids, while you might not want to plop them in front of a screen for hours on end, there are helpful, educational videos worth watching with them for short spurts of time.

We have scoured YouTube to bring you this list of the best YouTube videos for kids. There are options for kids of all ages, each with an educational component that's also fun and engaging. For older kids, there are videos that will help them with their homework, presented in a style they'll appreciate. There are even inspirational ones to give them a little pick-me-up when they need it.
Baby's First Words - Colors, Clothes, Toys & More | When will my toddler speak?
Rock 'N Learn
Best for Ages 1-3
Baby’s First Words - Colors, Clothes, Toys & More | When will my toddler speak?
The sooner you can introduce your babies and toddlers to letters, numbers, words, and colors, the better. Even though it might not seem like it’s sinking in, it might very well be. This adorable video begins with cartoon kids scuttling into a room one by one, showing a card with the image of a specific item on it, like a couch, table, door, and more. The word appears underneath, along with close-up images of lips annunciating these words to help toddlers imitate them.
What’s great is that two images are shown for each item so kids don’t think every truck has to look like a big red one or every ball is bright blue. The video progresses to show different colors in a similar fashion as well. You can play it with your toddler daily for a short 12-minute learning session. With the repetition, your toddlers will pick up things eventually and be saying and identifying everything from cars to blocks and shoes in no time.

Read more
Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by November 1
Brad Pitt runs down a street with soldiers.

Unfortunately, the end of the month on Netflix means several movies will be exiting the service. Several movies with Chucky the killer doll — including Bride of Chucky, Child’s Play 2, and Child’s Play 3 — are leaving right after Halloween. The Expendables franchise and two Magic Mike movies will also be following suit.

Overall, over 40 movies will be leaving Netflix by November 1. Before the month ends, peruse this list and see if anything catches your eye. While some of these movies will go to other streaming services, others may be in limbo with no home, so watch them now before it's too late. Our three recommendations are a zombie action movie, a harrowing drama, and an underrated horror flick.

Read more