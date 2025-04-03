3 great free movies to stream this weekend (April 4-6)

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Doors (1991) Tropic Thunder (2008) Grown Ups (2010)

Calling all builders, it’s time to watch A Minecraft Movie. Warner Bros. might have its first hit in 2025 with an adaptation of the best-selling video game of all time. Jason Momoa and Jack Black will surely attract families to the theaters. With tracking continuing to surge past $70 million, A Minecraft Movie could get a quick sequel announcement.

Unsurprisingly, kids are the primary audience for A Minecraft Movie. Afterward, the parents need something to watch. Why not save money and stream a free movie on a FAST service? One of our selections honors the late Val Kilmer, who tragically died this past week at the age of 65. It’s one of Kilmer’s four biggest roles and perhaps his most memorable.

The Doors (1991)

After Val Kilmer passed, actress Jennifer Tilly shared a story about meeting the actor while auditioning for The Doors. Tilly wrote on X that Kilmer walked into the audition “barefoot, shirtless, and wearing nothing but a pair of tight leather pants.” Tilly knew that Kilmer would play Jim Morrison, and “nobody else stood a chance.”

Oliver Stone’s The Doors follows the rise, fall, and tragic ending of Jim Morrison (Kilmer), the lead singer of The Doors. The band goes from local stars to overnight celebrities, mainly due to Jim’s magnetic persona. However, Jim’s drug addiction and foray into cult activities caused many disputes with the band. While not the greatest movie, it’s a bold performance from Kilmer, whose commitment to the role is worth celebrating.

Stream The Doors for free on Pluto TV.

Tropic Thunder (2008)

The children might love Jack Black in A Minecraft Movie, but the adults will appreciate his humor in Tropic Thunder. On the fictional production of the war movie Tropic Thunder, director Damien Cockburn (Steve Coogan) decides to drop his cast into the real jungle and film their reactions.

The cast includes Tugg Speedman (Ben Stiller), Kirk Lazarus (Robert Downey Jr.), Alpha Chino (Brandon T. Jackson), and Jeff Portnoy (Black). The group doesn’t realize that they are in the middle of a dangerous war zone. They remain unfazed even after Damien dies. Now, these clueless actors must band together and survive the elements. Cue the music, fat-handed Tom Cruise.

Stream Tropic Thunder for free on Tubi.

Grown Ups (2010)

Adam Sandler casting his friends in a movie to go on vacation and film is a tale as old as time. Don’t listen to the critics; Grown Ups is dumb fun in all the best ways. The comedy brings together the starting five of Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, and Rob Schneider.

Childhood friends Lenny Feder (Sandler), Eric Lamonsoff (James), Kurt McKenzie (Rock), Marcus Higgins (Spade), and Rob Hilliard (Schneider) reunite at a lake house over the Fourth of July weekend to honor their late basketball coach. It’s like no time has passed since their last meeting years ago. Be prepared for some inside jokes and good laughs with five genuine friends.

Stream Grown Ups for free on Tubi.