Hans Zimmer doesn’t think he’ll ever score a Marvel movie

By
Chris Evans looks into the distance heroically in a still from the movie The Avengers.
Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

Over the course of a truly legendary career, Hans Zimmer has created some of the most iconic movie scores of the past 30 years. Zimmer’s career has taken him to every different genre, but during a recent interview on Happy Sad Confused, Zimmer said that he doesn’t plan on joining the MCU anytime soon.

“Are you yourself kind of superheroed out? I’m kind of surprised the official MCU has never come calling or if they have, you’ve said no?” host Josh Horowitz asked. Zimmer has provided scores for Batman v. Superman: Dawn of JusticeThe Amazing Spider-Man 2Wonder Woman 1984, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, so he’s definitely not opposed to superhero movies in general.

“They have, and it was always — timing wasn’t great. And really, quite honestly, I’m looking for other things right now,” he said. “Look, I’ve done the trifecta. I’ve done Batman, Superman, Spider-Man and Wonder Woman! I mean, what do you want me to do? Some of the minor characters? Probably yes.”

“That was very arrogant of me to say that but actually Kevin Feige said that to me, ‘Hans, what are you complaining about?'” he added.

While there are certainly some Marvel movies with incredible scores, Zimmer’s talent would undoubtedly bring a unique level of excitement to any project he was attached to. Unfortunately, it seems that Zimmer is content with his pile of Oscars. After all, he’s  already composed the legendary scores for movies like Dune, Pirates of the Caribbean, Gladiator, and Top Gun: Maverick, among many, many others.

