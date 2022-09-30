Hawke and McGregor play half-brothers in Raymond and Ray

Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor have both had big original series on Disney+ this year, with Moon Knight and Obi-Wan Kenobi, respectively. While those shows were fantastical genre adventures, their next project is much more down-to-Earth. Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Raymond and Ray, an original movie that casts Hawke and McGregor as the titular half-brothers who aren’t necessarily thrilled to be back together.

Raymond & Ray — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

As shown in the trailer, there is quite a bit of tension between the two half-brothers. But they reluctantly reunite when their estranged father, the man who caused so much pain in their lives, suddenly dies. And their late father’s last request was that his adult sons personally dig his grave together. Much to their mutual surprise, they also discover that their father had a third son, and they now have a young half-brother that they never previously knew about.

It also looks like McGregor’s Raymond is immediately attracted to his late father’s lover, who happens to be the mother of his youngest half-brother. The trailer goes on to reveal that Raymond and Ray were once close, but the trauma of dealing with their father has pushed them apart for decades, and it may be too late to truly reconcile.

Maribel Verdú co-stars in the film as Lucia, with Sophie Okonedo as Kiera, Maxim Swinton as Simon, Chris Silcox as Leon, and Chris Grabher as Vincent. Vondie Curtis-Hall and Oscar Nunez also star in the movie.

Rodrigo García wrote and directed Raymond and Ray, which was produced by Alfonso Cuarón, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Gabriela Rodriguez, and Shea Kammer. Apple TV+ will premiere Raymond and Ray on October 21.

