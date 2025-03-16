HBO’s Lanterns series casts Jason Ritter in key role

The upcoming Green Lantern series on HBO has landed its latest cast member. Lanterns will feature veteran actor Jason Ritter in a supporting role that may prove to be a key part in the season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ritter will have a recurring role as Billy Macon, “a good-looking charmer who does his father’s bidding.” Ritter’s on-screen father will be portrayed by Garret Dillahunt, whose character, William Macon, is described as “a self-righteous and conspiracy-minded and ruthlessly ambitious man who hides his darker side behind a charming façade.” As for Billy, he is said be “capitalizing on his family’s reputation,” and his “small-town ego,” in part because he has everything to lose.

Recommended Videos

The storyline for Lanterns brings two members of the Green Lantern Corps back to Earth to investigate a series of murders that may have intergalactic implications. Given the prominence of both Macons on the show, it seems likely that Billy and/or William will be directly involved with that plot in some way.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Ritter is currently starring in CBS’ Matlock reboot, which has already been renewed for a second season. Some of his previous genre roles include The Event, Raising Dion, and Gen V. He will also have a guest appearance in the second season of Peacock’s Poker Face.

Lanterns is expected to debut on HBO and Max in 2026. Kyle Chandler is headlining the series as Green Lantern Hal Jordan, while Rebel Ridge star Aaron Pierre is playing his new partner, Green Lantern John Stewart. This project marks the first time that Stewart has appeared in live-action, and it will be the most prominent Green Lantern adaptation since the 2011 feature film starring Ryan Reynolds as Hal Jordan.