 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

HBO’s Lanterns series casts Jason Ritter in key role

By
Jason Ritter in a promotional picture for Matlock.
CBS Studios

The upcoming Green Lantern series on HBO has landed its latest cast member. Lanterns will feature veteran actor Jason Ritter in a supporting role that may prove to be a key part in the season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ritter will have a recurring role as Billy Macon, “a good-looking charmer who does his father’s bidding.” Ritter’s on-screen father will be portrayed by Garret Dillahunt, whose character, William Macon, is described as “a self-righteous and conspiracy-minded and ruthlessly ambitious man who hides his darker side behind a charming façade.” As for Billy, he is said be “capitalizing on his family’s reputation,” and his “small-town ego,” in part because he has everything to lose.

Recommended Videos

The storyline for Lanterns brings two members of the Green Lantern Corps back to Earth to investigate a series of murders that may have intergalactic implications. Given the prominence of both Macons on the show, it seems likely that Billy and/or William will be directly involved with that plot in some way.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Ritter is currently starring in CBS’ Matlock reboot, which has already been renewed for a second season. Some of his previous genre roles include The Event, Raising Dion, and Gen V. He will also have a guest appearance in the second season of Peacock’s Poker Face.

Lanterns is expected to debut on HBO and Max in 2026. Kyle Chandler is headlining the series as Green Lantern Hal Jordan, while Rebel Ridge star Aaron Pierre is playing his new partner, Green Lantern John Stewart. This project marks the first time that Stewart has appeared in live-action, and it will be the most prominent Green Lantern adaptation since the 2011 feature film starring Ryan Reynolds as Hal Jordan.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
The Batman’s Colin Farrell to star in HBO Max’s new Penguin series
Colin Farrell in The Penguin.

The Batman will hit theaters in just a few months, but HBO Max already has plans to expand this new vision of Gotham City. Variety is reporting that Colin Farrell has signed on to reprise his role as Oswald Cobblepot in HBO Max's Penguin spinoff series. Reports about The Batman's latest spinoff first emerged in September, but Farrell wasn't attached to the project at that time.

Writer Bill Finger and artist Bob Kane created Penguin in 1941, and he has become one of Batman's most enduring adversaries. Despite his grotesque appearance, Penguin tends to spend time among Gotham City's high-society members, while also using his assortment of trick umbrellas to commit crimes. In the first Batman live-action TV series from 1966-68, Penguin was played by Burgess Meredith, while Danny DeVito took over the role in 1992's Batman Returns. Robin Lord Taylor portrayed a younger Oswald Cobblepot in Fox's 2014 Gotham series.

Read more
The Odyssey character list leaks: See which actors are playing the iconic characters
Matt Damon stares with a helmet on.

Christopher Nolan is currently shooting The Odyssey in Europe. Because of the large ensemble cast, seemingly half of Hollywood's top stars will be involved in the Oscar winner's follow-up to Oppenheimer.

Matt Damon is set to play Odysseus, the Greek hero who embarks on a treacherous journey home after the Trojan War. The roles of the other actors have not officially been revealed. However, the character list has been leaked to several Greek media outlets.

Read more
Michael Fassbender recalls ‘awful’ Mad Max: Fury Road audition
Michael Fassbender stares on the left as Tom Hardy walks on the right.

Michael Fassbender had his eyes set on entering the Wasteland in Mad Max: Fury Road. However, that never happened.

Fassbender recently spoke about his Fury Road tryout on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, calling it one of his "worst" auditions.

Read more