Heardle today, September 21: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Wednesday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for September 21? Would you like some help?

We’re getting into the halfway point of the week. Hopefully, you’re on a winning streak in Heardle. If not, today seems like a good day to get back on the right side of the track.

Remember, if you need some help, we’ve listed some hints below to push you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, then you can find the answer here. Make sure to come back every day for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. With every incorrect or skipped answer, players unlock a few more seconds of the song. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Wednesday, September 21

  • Today’s Heardle was released in 2017.
  • Today’s Heardle is in the genres of pop and electro-R&B.
  • The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter B.
woman listening to music

Heardle answer for Wednesday, September 21

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

Mine by Bazzi

