H.E.R.B.I.E. in Fantastic Four: The First Steps will be voiced by this Star Wars actor

By
HERBIE the robot stands in the kitchen and stares.
Marvel Studios

The biggest mystery around The Fantastic Four: The First Steps has been solved, and no, it doesn’t concern Robert Downey Jr.’s rumored appearance as Doctor Doom. The identity of H.E.R.B.I.E. has finally been revealed.

Sound editor and voice actor Matthew Wood will provide the vocal performance for H.E.R.B.I.E. — Humanoid Experimental Robot B-Type Integrated Electronics. Created by Reed Richards, H.E.R.B.I.E. is an android that serves the Fantastic Four. H.E.R.B.I.E. is more than capable of helping Reed in the lab.

In an interview with Empire, director Matt Shakman teased H.E.R.B.I.E.’s integral role as the fifth member of the four-person team.

“He’s absolutely as important and as alive as any other member of the cast,” Shakman said. “He’s sometimes a slightly put-upon robot, but he is definitely a member of the family. He’s just so charming and adorable. He is really Reed’s right hand in the lab, capable of assisting him on any sort of experiment, always by his side whether in New York City or out in space.”

Wood is best known for his work as an Academy Award-nominated sound editor on multiple Star Wars movies, including the sequel trilogy. As a voice actor, Wood famously voiced General Grievous in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

“He’s charming, he’s funny — but he also will break your heart,” Shakman said about Wood’s performance.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is Marvel’s introduction of the “First Family” in the MCU. The members include Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Ralph Ineson voices the primary villain, Galactus, while Julia Garner plays Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles also star.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps kicks off Phase Six of the MCU. It will be released in theaters on July 25.

Topics
