How to watch 2023 Six Nations Rugby Championship

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 2023 Six Nations Rugby Championship is underway. The annual rugby competition features the national teams of England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales. This year marks the 129th edition of this competition, making it the world’s oldest rugby championship.

France enters the tournament as the defending champion and will look to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since England in 2016 and 2017. Since it became the Six Nations Championship in 2000, only Italy and Scotland have failed to win the tournament. Will that change in 2023?

When is the 2023 Six Nations Rugby Championship?

The Six Nations Championship will be held from February 4 to March 18. The matches will take place across Europe in the home stadiums of the participating teams.

How to watch the 2023 Six Nations Rugby Championship

All matches throughout the 2023 Six Nations Rugby Championship will be broadcast live on Peacock. There are two subscription tiers on the streaming service: Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. Premium includes ads and costs $5 per month or $50 per year. Premium Plus is ad-free and costs $10 per month or $100 per year.

CNBC will air several matches live. This includes all Round 3 matches and the Round 4 match between Scotland and Ireland. CNBC will also air the Round 5 matches between Scotland and Italy, and between France and Wales.

Throughout the tournament, CNBC and NBC will air same-day and next-day encores of the games. Times may vary depending on your location.

Full 2023 Six Nations Rugby Championship schedule

Ready for what Round 2 has to offer? #AwakenAnticipation pic.twitter.com/XSgnS34P4o — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 6, 2023

In the Six Nations Championship, there are five rounds of competition. Each team will play the other five once, bringing the total number of matches to 15.

Round 1

February 4

Ireland 34, Wales 10

Scotland 29, England 23

February 5

France 29, Italy 24

Round 2

February 11

France at Ireland, 9:15 a.m. ET

Wales at Scotland, 11:45 a.m. ET

February 12

Italy at England, 10 a.m. ET

Round 3

February 25

Ireland at Italy, 9:15 a.m. ET

England at Wales, 11:45 a.m. ET

February 26

Scotland at France, 10 a.m. ET

Round 4

March 11

Wales at Italy, 9:15 a.m. ET

France at England, 11:45 a.m. ET

March 12

Ireland at Scotland, 11 a.m. ET

Round 5, also known as Super Saturday

March 18

Italy at Scotland, 8:30 a.m. ET

Wales at France, 10:45 a.m. ET

England at Ireland, 1 p.m. ET

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations