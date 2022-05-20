Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is out now. Featuring past contestants keen to return to compete for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, it’s a must watch for fans of the show and franchise. Expect plenty of challenges and fantastic panels of judges. Here’s how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 online right now.

Created By : RuPaul Charles

: RuPaul Charles Cast : RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Matthews

: RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Matthews Number of episodes: 12

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 online in the U.S.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 is available on Paramount Plus. The first two episodes are available straight away with a new episode released each week.

The show features eight past winners returning to the competition with plenty of guest judges, too. Count on seeing Naomi Campbell, Nancy Pelosi, and many others.

The best way to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 via Paramount Plus is to sign up for its free trial. Right now, you can sign up to Paramount Plus as a new customer and get seven days entirely for free. The Paramount Plus free trial won’t last as long as the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, however, so you’ll need to sign up for a longer term.

Paramount Plus offers two different streaming plans. Users can sign up for the Essential plan for $5 per month. Through it, they get full access to all of Paramount Plus’s movies and shows including all things RuPaul’s Drag Race. Expect limited ads in exchange for the low cost.

Alternatively, users can sign up for the Premium plan for $10 per month. For the extra $5 per month, you get no ads except for live TV and a few shows, more sports, access to your local CBS station live, and the option to download your shows to watch later.

The best value proposition is to sign up for a year. Signing up for Essential for a year brings it down to the equivalent of $4.17 per month, while signing up for Premium brings the price down to $8.33 per month when you pay yearly.

Whichever plan you sign up for, you always get a seven-day free trial as a new customer, so it’s the ideal taster session of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7. Our look at what’s new on Paramount Plus will always keep you up to date, too.

Editors' Recommendations