Serbia vs Switzerland live stream: Watch the game for free

The Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup concludes on Friday. Teams Serbia and Switzerland are hitting the pitch at 2 p.m. ET as part of the final Group G flight, and faced off at the last World Cup in 2018. Switzerland took the victory in that match; Serbia must win this one to advance to the knockout stage, while Switzerland needs only to draw. You have a few options before you if you want to watch World Cup 2022 games in the U.S., so if you’re poking around the web to find a free Serbia vs Switzerland live stream you can watch Friday afternoon, here’s the scoop.

How to watch Serbia vs Switzerland in the U.S.

You need Fox Sports to watch Serbia vs Switzerland in the U.S., which you can get with a few of the best live TV streaming services. One of them, and a great one for sports fans, is FuboTV. We mention this one first because of the one-week FuboTV free trial, which lets you watch free World Cup games, if only for seven days. After the trial period, FuboTV rings in at $70 per month for the standard plan. This includes more than 100 live channels for sports, news, and other entertainment (the actual number will vary by broadcasting region), so FuboTV offers one of the most expansive channel lineups of any of the live TV streaming packages.

Depending on your streaming habits, Hulu with Live TV might be a better alternative than FuboTV if you also want some streaming apps included with your live TV programming. For $70 per month, Hulu with Live TV offers 75+ live channels and also throws basic Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ into the mix, giving you a very comprehensive streaming bundle for one monthly bill. ESPN+ is a must-have for sports fans (and especially UFC fans), while Disney+ and Hulu also let you enjoy a cornucopia of shows, movies, and original content.

Sling TV is another streaming package that will let you watch Serbia vs Switzerland online, but it’s a more pared-down and budget-friendly alternative to other services like FuboTV and Hulu with Live TV. For $40 per month, the SlingTV Blue plan gives you 40+ channels (including Fox Sports) so you can stream the 2022 World Cup through December. If you sign up now, you can get your first month for $20, making this an even cheaper way to watch World Cup games online.

