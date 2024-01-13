Texans vs Browns live stream: Can you watch for free?

The AFC Wild Card round against the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans is looking to be a real exciting one. The game officially kicks off at 4:30 PM EST on Saturday, January 13 at the NRG Stadium in Houston. The looming question is, who will win? It’s anyone’s game and both teams are looking strong. We don’t blame you for wanting to watch live so you can catch all the action in real-time. But if you want to know how you can watch the Texans vs Browns live stream, and where to tune in, we have the breakdown for you right here. We even have a lead on how you can watch the Texans vs Browns live stream for free.

The best way to watch the Texans vs Browns

Since the Texans vs Browns game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock, that limits your options a little. It depends on what services support these channels. Of course, one of the best ways to watch is with Sling TV, an online streaming service that brings cable TV broadcasts online. You can fully cut the cord but still tune in to your favorite channels, instead of OTA methods. Sling has two plans, Sling Blue and Sling Orange, but to watch the Texans vs Browns you’ll want Blue with NBC in select markets. Both Orange and Blue are $40 per month, with no annual contracts, but there are some minor differences. Sling Orange allows you to stream on one device at a time, while Blue allows up to three devices at a time. Or, you can add both for $55 per month to enjoy all 46 Orange and Blue channels.

Is there a free Texans vs Browns live stream?

There is another way to watch the Texans vs Browns live stream, and that’s with Fubo TV, which recently rebranded and now is called Fubo. Usually, $80 per month, that will get you access to 121 channels, including NBC and ESPN. But there is a way to start watching without paying a penny. Fubo has a free trial, so you can watch for up to seven days or a full week and test it out. You will need to sign up before the Wild Card game starts, but after that, and installing it on your devices, you’re good to go. Just know, if you don’t cancel before the trial is over, that $80 per month subscription will kick in.

How to watch the Texans vs Browns live stream from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad, you may not be able to watch your favorite streaming services, which could essentially prevent you from watching the Texans vs Browns live stream. That’s because streaming providers geo-restrict or block access in select regions, and they do this by tracking your IP address. When you connect to the internet from an IP outside your home country, they can see. Luckily, you can bypass it with a virtual private network or VPN. Our top recommendation for this is NordVPN. Right now, you can get up to 67% off select plans, so the Plus plan is just $4 per month. For the first two years, the normal price works out to $254 with no discount, but with this deal, it’s down to $105.

With NordVPN, which assigns you a remote IP, you can watch Fubo, Sling TV, Netflix, and other services from anywhere. You’ll also benefit from improved privacy and anonymity with digital tracking services thrown off your trail.

